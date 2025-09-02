Google Pixel 10a, which is expected to succeed Pixel 9a, might launch in India next year. Months before its supposed unveiling, details regarding some of its specifications have surfaced online. The latest development suggests that the purported handset might not come with several upgrades over its predecessor. This comes weeks after Google unveiled the Pixel 10 series, which included the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The upcoming handset is said to be an affordable addition to the lineup.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications (Expected)

Tipster MysticLeaks has shared a few specifications of the rumoured Google Pixel 10a via his Telegram channel. The purported Pixel 10a might be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, which also powered last year's Google Pixel 9 series. The Pixel a-series phones are usually positioned as an affordable model, while carrying the same chip as its flagship counterparts. For context, the Pixel 9a was also powered by a Tensor G4 SoC.

The latest leak not only indicates that the Google Pixel 10a might not come with an upgraded chipset, but it could also mean that the California-based tech giant is moving away from its philosophy of offering almost identical performance as its flagship handsets at a lower price.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 10a is tipped to feature the same UFS 3.1 internal storage as the Pixel 9a. It is also said to debut without a telephoto camera. The tipster also said that the Pixel 10a's screen might support up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

While unveiling the Pixel 10 series, Google also showcased a new AI-enabled feature called the Magic Cue. This feature pulls information from across Google's suite of apps and services, providing the ability to offer others relevant information regarding a particular query. Although this feature is live on all Pixel 10 series phones, the rumoured Pixel 10a is tipped not to get it, at least initially.

For context, the Google Pixel 9a is a dual-SIM phone that runs on Android 15. It sports a 6.3-inch (1.080×2,424 pixels) Actua pOLED touchscren with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 120Hz. As previously mentioned, it is powered by a Tensor G4 SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, it ships with a 48-megapixel main rear camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera.