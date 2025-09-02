Technology News
Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Debut Without Latest Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue Feature

Google Pixel 10a is expected to be the most affordable variant in the recently launched Pixel 10 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 14:39 IST
Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Debut Without Latest Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue Feature

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 10a is expected to succeed the Pixel 9a (pictured)

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 10a might not feature a telephoto rear camera
  • Google Pixel 9a was launched in India in March
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Google Pixel 10a, which is expected to succeed Pixel 9a, might launch in India next year. Months before its supposed unveiling, details regarding some of its specifications have surfaced online. The latest development suggests that the purported handset might not come with several upgrades over its predecessor. This comes weeks after Google unveiled the Pixel 10 series, which included the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The upcoming handset is said to be an affordable addition to the lineup.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications (Expected)

Tipster MysticLeaks has shared a few specifications of the rumoured Google Pixel 10a via his Telegram channel. The purported Pixel 10a might be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chipset, which also powered last year's Google Pixel 9 series. The Pixel a-series phones are usually positioned as an affordable model, while carrying the same chip as its flagship counterparts. For context, the Pixel 9a was also powered by a Tensor G4 SoC.

The latest leak not only indicates that the Google Pixel 10a might not come with an upgraded chipset, but it could also mean that the California-based tech giant is moving away from its philosophy of offering almost identical performance as its flagship handsets at a lower price.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 10a is tipped to feature the same UFS 3.1 internal storage as the Pixel 9a. It is also said to debut without a telephoto camera. The tipster also said that the Pixel 10a's screen might support up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

While unveiling the Pixel 10 series, Google also showcased a new AI-enabled feature called the Magic Cue. This feature pulls information from across Google's suite of apps and services, providing the ability to offer others relevant information regarding a particular query. Although this feature is live on all Pixel 10 series phones, the rumoured Pixel 10a is tipped not to get it, at least initially.

For context, the Google Pixel 9a is a dual-SIM phone that runs on Android 15. It sports a 6.3-inch (1.080×2,424 pixels) Actua pOLED touchscren with an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 60Hz and 120Hz. As previously mentioned, it is powered by a Tensor G4 SoC, paired with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, it ships with a 48-megapixel main rear camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Debut Without Latest Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue Feature
