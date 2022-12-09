Technology News
loading

Foxconn Ends Months-Long 'Closed Loop' at Largest iPhone Assembly Plant in China

Foxconn's facility in central Zhengzhou was in effective lockdown for 56 days after cases were detected in October.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 9 December 2022 17:18 IST
Foxconn Ends Months-Long 'Closed Loop' at Largest iPhone Assembly Plant in China

Photo Credit: Foxconn

Lockdowns were imposed last month as part of Beijing's zero-Covid policy after a spike in infections

Highlights
  • Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant is world’s largest iPhone assembling factory
  • The facility was in effective lockdown for 56 days
  • On Thursday the company said it was ending the closed loop system

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn has ended a months-long "closed loop" system at the world's biggest iPhone factory in central China, citing Beijing's nationwide loosening of zero-Covid regulations.

Earlier this week, the Chinese government rolled back most mass testing and lockdown requirements to hasten a return to normal life, significantly relaxing three years of restrictions that have tanked its economy and wearied its population.

The Foxconn facility in central Zhengzhou was in effective lockdown for 56 days, with workers only allowed to travel between their dormitories and the factory floor on shuttle buses after cases were discovered in October.

In mid-November, violent protests by new recruits erupted over salaries and conditions, with hundreds marching and some clashing with riot police and health workers.

On Thursday the company said it was ending the closed loop system.

"Given the... further lifting of China's epidemic control measures, the company requires employees to present a 48-hour negative test result in order to return to work," said a notice posted Thursday on the official WeChat account of Foxconn's main campus in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

The company added that its shuttle buses had resumed service and urged employees who had not been taking part in the closed loop to return to work "as soon as possible".

Other official WeChat accounts of agencies hiring for Foxconn also announced that the "closed loop is lifted".

Foxconn, also known by its official name Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and assembles gadgets for many international brands.

Most of its factories are in China, with its biggest in Zhengzhou — which has been dubbed "iPhone city".

Lockdowns were imposed on the city last month as part of Beijing's zero-Covid policy after a spike in infections.

The prolonged factory disruption and protests heavily impacted Foxconn's hiring practices and rocked supply chain stability, to which Beijing attaches high importance.

A letter sent by Foxconn founder Terry Gou warning the Chinese leadership about the damage to supply chains from zero-Covid helped government advisers argue for an end to the policy, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Foxconn's reported revenue last month fell 11.4 percent year on year and 29 percent from October.

It earlier said it was revising down its outlook for the last quarter. Some analysts have predicted sales could drop as much as 20 percent.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Foxconn
Twitter Sued by Women Alleging Discriminatory Layoffs After Elon Musk Takeover
Android 13 Lets Users Keep Wi-Fi Enabled in Airplane Mode on Google Pixel Phones: All Details
Featured video of the day
This App Can Make You More Productive

Related Stories

Foxconn Ends Months-Long 'Closed Loop' at Largest iPhone Assembly Plant in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 128GB Storage Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  5. Jio Phone 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. The Game Awards 2022 Winners: Here's the Full List
  8. PlayStation to Hold Free Online Multiplayer Weekend, Starting Saturday
  9. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  10. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, UTs as on November 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Pro Promo Video Teases Durable Build, Leica-Branded Rear Camera Setup
  2. 5G Services Started in 50 Towns Across 12 States, Union Territories as on November 26: MoS Communications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M04 With 5,000mAh Battery, 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Hong Kong Amends Anti-Money Laundering Bill to Include Crypto, Here’s What it Means
  5. FTX Collapse: Prepared to Subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried if Needed, US House Panel Chair Says
  6. Foxconn Ends Months-Long 'Closed Loop' at Largest iPhone Assembly Plant in China
  7. Google Chrome Update With Passkey Support on Android, Windows, and Mac Released
  8. Neuralink Animal Testing: US Lawmakers Push for More Oversight of Elon Musk's Brain Chip Firm
  9. Elon Musk Faces Multiple Lawsuits From Ex-Twitter Workers Over Terms of Mass Layoffs
  10. Asus Zenfone 9 Android 13 Update Rolling Out Now, Includes Design Changes and Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.