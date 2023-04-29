Google Pixel Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Thinner Hinge: All Details

Google Pixel Fold is expected to launch soon in the market. It is being speculated that the company may unveil the Pixel Fold at the upcoming Google I/O, scheduled for May 2023. However, Google is yet to confirm any detail officially. However, despite no official announcement, there has been a number of rumours about the purported smartphone. A recent leak by a popular tipster, displaying the design renders of the Pixel Fold, has provided new insights into the smartphone's cover design.

The images shared by tipster Evan Blass (Twitter @evleaks) on a personal Twitter account, via 9to5Google, appear to be taken from a press render that the company could use for marketing. The leaked image shows the Pixel Fold's outer display with a centrally aligned punch hole, the Pixel Launcher home screen with themed icons, Google's stock apps, and a blurred At a Glance widget.

Additionally, the smartphone appears to have a wider aspect ratio and a thinner hinge. In the shared images, the Pixel Fold seems to be a lighter black colour variant.

Previously, the US pricing and full specifications of the Google Pixel Fold were leaked via a YouTube video. The phone is tipped to cost $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,57,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The handset is said to be available for pre-orders from May 10 via Google Store.

Google Pixel Fold specifications (expected)

The Pixel Fold will reportedly sport a 7.6-inch inner display with a 1,840 x 2,208 pixels resolution, a 6:5 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display is expected to be a 5.8-inch OLED panel with a 1,080x2,092 pixels resolution. The handset is tipped to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Other leaked details suggest a triple rear camera unit on the smartphone, led by a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens. The other two lenses on the Pixel Fold rear could include a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.