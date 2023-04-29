Technology News

Google Pixel Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Thinner Hinge: All Details

Google Pixel Fold leaked renders appear to be taken from a press render that the company could use for marketing.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 April 2023 15:08 IST
Photo Credit: Evan Blass (Twitter @evleaks)

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC

Highlights
  • Google Pixel Fold is likely to come at a starting price of $1,799
  • Its outer display will have a centrally aligned punch hole
  • Pixel Fold’s home screen shown to get a Pixel Launcher

Google Pixel Fold is expected to launch soon in the market. It is being speculated that the company may unveil the Pixel Fold at the upcoming Google I/O, scheduled for May 2023. However, Google is yet to confirm any detail officially. However, despite no official announcement, there has been a number of rumours about the purported smartphone. A recent leak by a popular tipster, displaying the design renders of the Pixel Fold, has provided new insights into the smartphone's cover design.

The images shared by tipster Evan Blass (Twitter @evleaks) on a personal Twitter account, via 9to5Google, appear to be taken from a press render that the company could use for marketing. The leaked image shows the Pixel Fold's outer display with a centrally aligned punch hole, the Pixel Launcher home screen with themed icons, Google's stock apps, and a blurred At a Glance widget.

Additionally, the smartphone appears to have a wider aspect ratio and a thinner hinge. In the shared images, the Pixel Fold seems to be a lighter black colour variant.

Previously, the US pricing and full specifications of the Google Pixel Fold were leaked via a YouTube video. The phone is tipped to cost $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,47,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and $1,919 (roughly Rs. 1,57,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. The handset is said to be available for pre-orders from May 10 via Google Store.

Google Pixel Fold specifications (expected)

The Pixel Fold will reportedly sport a 7.6-inch inner display with a 1,840 x 2,208 pixels resolution, a 6:5 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display is expected to be a 5.8-inch OLED panel with a 1,080x2,092 pixels resolution. The handset is tipped to be powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Other leaked details suggest a triple rear camera unit on the smartphone, led by a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens. The other two lenses on the Pixel Fold rear could include a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens. 

 

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Google, Pixel Fold, Pixel Fold design
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme 11 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Officially; Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch

