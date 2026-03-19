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Google Pixel Users Report Freezing Issues on Lock Screen, Always-On Display Following March Update

The issue has been observed across multiple models, including the latest Pixel 10 series and the Pixel 9 lineup.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 March 2026 13:45 IST
Google Pixel Users Report Freezing Issues on Lock Screen, Always-On Display Following March Update

Pixel 10 is said to be one of the models affected by the issue

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Highlights
  • Users report lock screen, AoD freezing issues following March update
  • It is said to affect Pixel 10, Pixel 9, and older models
  • Google has yet to roll out a fix for the issue
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Google released the latest Pixel drop for March 2026 earlier this month. While the update brought several new features, like new ways to shop with Circle to Search and restaurant recommendations from Magic Cue, users have reported a fresh round of software issues affecting their Pixel smartphones. Google is said to be aware of the situation, with its Pixel community team reportedly reaching out to affected users to gather more details.

Pixel Drop for March Causes Freezing Issues

Several Pixel users have taken to Reddit to report that their devices are freezing on the lock screen or always-on display (AoD) after installing the latest update. According to user complaints, the issue has been observed across multiple models, including the Pixel 10 series, Pixel 9 lineup, as well as some units of the Pixel 9a and Pixel 8 Pro (via Android Authority).

One user described that certain functions continue to work in the background, but the screen becomes unresponsive. In one of the instances, the Pixel delivered haptic feedback when tapped, and the Gemini shortcut triggered the AI assistant, while the display remained frozen. In such cases, users are forced to perform a hard reboot by pressing and holding the power and volume up buttons.

There doesn't appear to be a confirmed fix for the issue at the moment. On Reddit, some users suggested that installing a Google Play system update may resolve the problem, but others report that it did not make any difference. A user shared a workaround on the social media platform, where normal functionality could be restored by rolling back to the February 2026 update (BP4A.260205.001.A1).

However, the issue reportedly returns once the March update is reinstalled.

Notably, this isn't the first time Pixel updates have caused issues. Earlier this year, users reported Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity problems following the Pixel Drop for January 2026. It is said to have caused widespread Wi-Fi and Bluetooth issues, where the handset lost Wi-Fi connectivity and could not scan for networks, while Bluetooth could not be switched on, either.

Users also reported additional bugs like camera failures, broken Settings search, Network and Internet pages failing to load, and increased idle battery drain.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium design
  • Bright display
  • AI smart features on board
  • Decent primary camera
  • Seven years of software support
  • Bad
  • Limited to a single 256GB storage only
  • Tensor G5 is underwhelming
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Not massive upgrades compared to Pixel 9
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4970mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x242 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 9, Pixel update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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