A reliable tablet under Rs. 20,000 in India is no longer difficult to find, with several brands offering capable devices that balance performance, portability and everyday usability. This price segment has matured significantly, bringing tablets that can handle entertainment, reading, online classes, video calls, light productivity and even casual gaming without feeling underpowered. Students, professionals and general users all have solid choices that fit a variety of needs and workloads.

In this feature, we focus on some of the best tablets currently available under Rs. 20,000 in India, including the OnePlus Pad Go, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Lenovo Idea Tab, OnePlus Pad Lite and HMD T21 Tablet. Each device offers a different set of strengths, whether it is a sharp display, dependable battery life, a clean software experience or a premium design that feels more expensive than its price.

Best Tablets Under Rs. 20,000 in India

With more brands competing in this segment, the overall value for money has improved, giving buyers a wider and more refined set of options. This guide will help you understand what each tablet brings to the table and which one aligns best with your usage patterns and priorities.

OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go ships with OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 and features an 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD panel offering a 90Hz refresh rate, 220ppi density, 180Hz touch sampling and 400nits peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It includes an 8-megapixel rear camera with EIS support and an 8-megapixel front camera.

OnePlus Pad Go is offered in a Twin Mint colourway

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The tablet houses an 8,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and OnePlus claims it can deliver up to 514 hours of standby time. Audio is handled by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Omnibearing Sound Field. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The Pad Go also offers face unlock and comes with geomagnetic, light, accelerometer, gyroscope and hall sensors. It weighs 532g and measures 255.12×188.04×6.89 mm.

Key Specifications

OS: OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13

Display: 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 220ppi, 180Hz touch sampling, 400nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X, up to 256GB UFS 2.2

Cameras: 8MP rear with EIS, 8MP front

Battery: 8,000mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, 514-hour standby (claimed)

Audio: Dolby Atmos quad speakers, Omnibearing Sound Field

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C

Sensors: Geomagnetic, light, accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor

Other Features: Face unlock

Size/Weight: 255.12×188.04×6.89 mm, 532g

OnePlus Pad Go Price in India

The OnePlus Pad Go pricing in India begins at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model with 128GB storage. It also supports 256GB storage and is available in an LTE-enabled version. It is offered in a single Twin Mint shade.

Moto Pad 60 Neo

The Moto Pad 60 Neo is equipped with an 11-inch 2.5K IPS screen that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 72 percent NTSC colour coverage and TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced flicker and lower blue light. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. The tablet includes an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a 5-megapixel front camera, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and an IP52 rating for basic dust and splash protection.

Moto Pad 60 Neo is sold in a single Pantone Bronze Green shade

Photo Credit: Motorola

On the connectivity front, the Moto Pad 60 Neo supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and A-GPS. It is also compatible with the Moto Pen stylus and comes with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor and hall sensor. Powering the device is a 7,040mAh battery with 20W fast charging. The tablet features a Nano SIM slot, measures 254.59 × 166.15 × 6.99 mm and has a weight of around 480g.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15

Display: 11-inch IPS, 2.5K (2560×1600), 90Hz, 500 nits, 72% NTSC, 10-point touch, TÜV Rheinland certified

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

GPU: Arm Mali-G57 MC2

RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x, 128GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 2TB

Cameras: 8-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel front

Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, A-GPS

Battery: 7,040mAh with 20W charging

Other: Nano SIM slot, Moto Pen stylus, IP52 rating, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, hall sensor

Size/Weight: 254.59×166.15×6.99 mm; approx. 480g

Moto Pad 60 Neo Price in India

The Moto Pad 60 Neo is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India and is available in a single 8GB + 128GB variant, offered exclusively in the Pantone Bronze Green colour.

Lenovo Idea Tab

The Lenovo Idea Tab runs Android 15 with Lenovo's ZUI 17 and is promised to receive two OS updates and four years of security patches. It features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage. It includes an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera and quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.2. The tablet also offers AI features such as Circle to Search, Instant Translate and AI Notes. It carries a 7,040mAh battery with 20W fast charging, offering up to 12 hours of playback. The Idea Tab supports optional accessories like the Lenovo Tab Pen, Tab Pen Plus and a keyboard, and weighs 480g.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 15 with ZUI 17; two OS updates promised (up to Android 17) and four years of security patches

Display: 11-inch 2.5K (1600×2560) screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB internal storage

Cameras: 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera

Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2

AI Features: Circle to Search, Instant Translate, AI Notes

Battery: 7,040mAh with 20W fast charging, up to 12 hours of playback

Accessories: Compatible with Lenovo Tab Pen, Tab Pen Plus and optional keyboard

Weight: 480g

Lenovo Idea Tab Price in India

The Lenovo Idea Tab is listed in a Luna Grey finish and is offered with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Wi-Fi model bundled with the Lenovo Tab Pen is priced at Rs. 16,999, while the 5G version with the same configuration and stylus is available for Rs. 19,999.

OnePlus Pad Lite

The OnePlus Pad Lite is equipped with an 11-inch HD+ (1920×1200) 10-bit LCD panel that delivers a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling and 500 nits of brightness. The display is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light and reduced flicker. Powering the tablet is a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It operates on OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15 and includes 5-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. The quad-speaker system is certified for Hi-Res Audio.

OnePlus Pad Lite is available in a single Aero Blue colour option

Photo Credit: OnePlus

For connectivity, the Pad Lite supports Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C, along with audio codec support for SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD and LDAC. The device carries a 9,340mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and offers face unlock for authentication. Its dimensions are 166.46 × 254.91 × 7.39 mm, and it weighs 530g.

Key Specifications

OS: OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15

Display: 11-inch HD+ (1920×1200) 10-bit LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, 500 nits brightness, TÜV Rheinland certified

Processor: MediaTek Helio G100

RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage

Cameras: 5-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera

Audio: Quad speakers, Hi-Res Audio Gold Standard, supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

Battery: 9,340mAh with 33W SuperVOOC charging

Security: Face unlock

Size/Weight: 166.46 × 254.91 × 7.39 mm; 530g

OnePlus Pad Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Pad Lite starts at Rs. 15,999 in India for the 6GB + 128GB Wi-Fi model. The 8GB + 128GB version with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE is priced at Rs. 17,999. It is sold in an Aero Blue shade.

HMD T21 Tablet

The HMD T21 Tablet is equipped with a 10.36-inch 2K screen that carries SGS low blue light certification and runs on an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB. It ships with Android 13, while Android 14 is already available. The tablet features 8-megapixel cameras on both the front and back, dual stereo speakers with Ozo Audio support, HD Netflix playback, Active Pen compatibility and the option to use it as a secondary display for a PC.

HMD T21 Tablet comes in a Black Steel colourway

Photo Credit: HMD

It houses an 8,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a charger is included in the box. Connectivity options cover dual SIM, 4G voice calling, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet is made from aluminium and recycled plastics, carries an IP52 rating for protection against dust and light splashes, and offers face unlock for authentication. Its dimensions are 157.3 × 247.5 × 7.5 mm, and it weighs 467g.

Key Specifications

OS: Android 13 out of the box; Android 14 update available

Display: 10.36-inch 2K screen with SGS low blue light certification

Processor: Octa-core Unisoc T612

RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD

Cameras: 8-megapixel rear camera; 8-megapixel front camera

Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Ozo Audio support

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G calling, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack

Battery: 8,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging; charger included

Other Features: Active Pen support, PC second screen mode, face unlock

Build/Rating: Aluminium and recycled plastic design; IP52 dust and splash resistance

Size/Weight: 157.3 × 247.5 × 7.5 mm; 467g

HMD T21 Tablet Price in India

The HMD T21 Tablet costs Rs. 15,999 in India for the single 8GB + 128GB variant and is available in a Black Steel finish.