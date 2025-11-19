Technology News
English Edition

Best Tablets Under Rs 20,000 in India: OnePlus Pad Go, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Lenovo Idea Tab and More

These affordable tablets under Rs. 20,000 offer solid performance, portability and are dependable for everyday use.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 19:48 IST
Best Tablets Under Rs 20,000 in India: OnePlus Pad Go, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Lenovo Idea Tab and More

Photo Credit: Motorola

Best Tablets Under Rs 20,000 in India: Tablets from brands like Moto, Lenovo offer great value for money

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Moto Pad 60 Neo features a 2.5K screen and Dimensity 6300 chip
  • OnePlus Pad Go offers a 2.4K display and 8,000mAh battery
  • HMD T21 Tablet brings a 2K screen and eco-friendly build
Advertisement

A reliable tablet under Rs. 20,000 in India is no longer difficult to find, with several brands offering capable devices that balance performance, portability and everyday usability. This price segment has matured significantly, bringing tablets that can handle entertainment, reading, online classes, video calls, light productivity and even casual gaming without feeling underpowered. Students, professionals and general users all have solid choices that fit a variety of needs and workloads. 

In this feature, we focus on some of the best tablets currently available under Rs. 20,000 in India, including the OnePlus Pad Go, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Lenovo Idea Tab, OnePlus Pad Lite and HMD T21 Tablet. Each device offers a different set of strengths, whether it is a sharp display, dependable battery life, a clean software experience or a premium design that feels more expensive than its price.

Best Tablets Under Rs. 20,000 in India

With more brands competing in this segment, the overall value for money has improved, giving buyers a wider and more refined set of options. This guide will help you understand what each tablet brings to the table and which one aligns best with your usage patterns and priorities.

OnePlus Pad Go 

OnePlus Pad Go ships with OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 and features an 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD panel offering a 90Hz refresh rate, 220ppi density, 180Hz touch sampling and 400nits peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It includes an 8-megapixel rear camera with EIS support and an 8-megapixel front camera.

oneplus pad go oneplus inline OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go is offered in a Twin Mint colourway
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

The tablet houses an 8,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and OnePlus claims it can deliver up to 514 hours of standby time. Audio is handled by quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and Omnibearing Sound Field. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C port. The Pad Go also offers face unlock and comes with geomagnetic, light, accelerometer, gyroscope and hall sensors. It weighs 532g and measures 255.12×188.04×6.89 mm.

Key Specifications

  • OS: OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13
  • Display: 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 220ppi, 180Hz touch sampling, 400nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
  • RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X, up to 256GB UFS 2.2
  • Cameras: 8MP rear with EIS, 8MP front
  • Battery: 8,000mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging, 514-hour standby (claimed)
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos quad speakers, Omnibearing Sound Field
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C
  • Sensors: Geomagnetic, light, accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor
  • Other Features: Face unlock
  • Size/Weight: 255.12×188.04×6.89 mm, 532g

OnePlus Pad Go Price in India

The OnePlus Pad Go pricing in India begins at Rs. 19,999 for the Wi-Fi-only model with 128GB storage. It also supports 256GB storage and is available in an LTE-enabled version. It is offered in a single Twin Mint shade.

Moto Pad 60 Neo

The Moto Pad 60 Neo is equipped with an 11-inch 2.5K IPS screen that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, 72 percent NTSC colour coverage and TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced flicker and lower blue light. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card. The tablet includes an 8-megapixel camera on the back, a 5-megapixel front camera, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and an IP52 rating for basic dust and splash protection.

moto pad 60 neo motorola inline Moto Pad 60 Neo

Moto Pad 60 Neo is sold in a single Pantone Bronze Green shade
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

On the connectivity front, the Moto Pad 60 Neo supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and A-GPS. It is also compatible with the Moto Pen stylus and comes with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor and hall sensor. Powering the device is a 7,040mAh battery with 20W fast charging. The tablet features a Nano SIM slot, measures 254.59 × 166.15 × 6.99 mm and has a weight of around 480g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 15
  • Display: 11-inch IPS, 2.5K (2560×1600), 90Hz, 500 nits, 72% NTSC, 10-point touch, TÜV Rheinland certified
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • GPU: Arm Mali-G57 MC2
  • RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x, 128GB UFS 2.2, expandable up to 2TB
  • Cameras: 8-megapixel rear, 5-megapixel front
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, A-GPS
  • Battery: 7,040mAh with 20W charging
  • Other: Nano SIM slot, Moto Pen stylus, IP52 rating, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, hall sensor
  • Size/Weight: 254.59×166.15×6.99 mm; approx. 480g

Moto Pad 60 Neo Price in India

The Moto Pad 60 Neo is priced at Rs. 17,999 in India and is available in a single 8GB + 128GB variant, offered exclusively in the Pantone Bronze Green colour.

Lenovo Idea Tab 

The Lenovo Idea Tab runs Android 15 with Lenovo's ZUI 17 and is promised to receive two OS updates and four years of security patches. It features an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB storage. It includes an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera and quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.2. The tablet also offers AI features such as Circle to Search, Instant Translate and AI Notes. It carries a 7,040mAh battery with 20W fast charging, offering up to 12 hours of playback. The Idea Tab supports optional accessories like the Lenovo Tab Pen, Tab Pen Plus and a keyboard, and weighs 480g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 15 with ZUI 17; two OS updates promised (up to Android 17) and four years of security patches
  • Display: 11-inch 2.5K (1600×2560) screen, 90Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM/Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB internal storage
  • Cameras: 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2
  • AI Features: Circle to Search, Instant Translate, AI Notes
  • Battery: 7,040mAh with 20W fast charging, up to 12 hours of playback
  • Accessories: Compatible with Lenovo Tab Pen, Tab Pen Plus and optional keyboard
  • Weight: 480g

Lenovo Idea Tab Price in India

The Lenovo Idea Tab is listed in a Luna Grey finish and is offered with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Wi-Fi model bundled with the Lenovo Tab Pen is priced at Rs. 16,999, while the 5G version with the same configuration and stylus is available for Rs. 19,999.

OnePlus Pad Lite 

The OnePlus Pad Lite is equipped with an 11-inch HD+ (1920×1200) 10-bit LCD panel that delivers a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling and 500 nits of brightness. The display is also TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light and reduced flicker. Powering the tablet is a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It operates on OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15 and includes 5-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear. The quad-speaker system is certified for Hi-Res Audio.

oneplus pad lite oneplus inline OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad Lite is available in a single Aero Blue colour option
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

For connectivity, the Pad Lite supports Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4 and USB Type-C, along with audio codec support for SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD and LDAC. The device carries a 9,340mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and offers face unlock for authentication. Its dimensions are 166.46 × 254.91 × 7.39 mm, and it weighs 530g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: OxygenOS 15.0.1 based on Android 15
  • Display: 11-inch HD+ (1920×1200) 10-bit LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, 500 nits brightness, TÜV Rheinland certified
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G100
  • RAM/Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
  • Cameras: 5-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera
  • Audio: Quad speakers, Hi-Res Audio Gold Standard, supports SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 9,340mAh with 33W SuperVOOC charging
  • Security: Face unlock
  • Size/Weight: 166.46 × 254.91 × 7.39 mm; 530g

OnePlus Pad Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Pad Lite starts at Rs. 15,999 in India for the 6GB + 128GB Wi-Fi model. The 8GB + 128GB version with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE is priced at Rs. 17,999. It is sold in an Aero Blue shade.

HMD T21 Tablet

The HMD T21 Tablet is equipped with a 10.36-inch 2K screen that carries SGS low blue light certification and runs on an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB. It ships with Android 13, while Android 14 is already available. The tablet features 8-megapixel cameras on both the front and back, dual stereo speakers with Ozo Audio support, HD Netflix playback, Active Pen compatibility and the option to use it as a secondary display for a PC.

hmd t21 tablet hmd inline HMD T21 Tablet

HMD T21 Tablet comes in a Black Steel colourway
Photo Credit: HMD

 

It houses an 8,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a charger is included in the box. Connectivity options cover dual SIM, 4G voice calling, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. The tablet is made from aluminium and recycled plastics, carries an IP52 rating for protection against dust and light splashes, and offers face unlock for authentication. Its dimensions are 157.3 × 247.5 × 7.5 mm, and it weighs 467g.

Key Specifications

  • OS: Android 13 out of the box; Android 14 update available
  • Display: 10.36-inch 2K screen with SGS low blue light certification
  • Processor: Octa-core Unisoc T612
  • RAM/Storage: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB via microSD
  • Cameras: 8-megapixel rear camera; 8-megapixel front camera
  • Audio: Dual stereo speakers with Ozo Audio support
  • Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G calling, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, OTG, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack
  • Battery: 8,200mAh battery with 18W wired charging; charger included
  • Other Features: Active Pen support, PC second screen mode, face unlock
  • Build/Rating: Aluminium and recycled plastic design; IP52 dust and splash resistance
  • Size/Weight: 157.3 × 247.5 × 7.5 mm; 467g

HMD T21 Tablet Price in India

The HMD T21 Tablet costs Rs. 15,999 in India for the single 8GB + 128GB variant and is available in a Black Steel finish.

Moto Pad 60 Neo

Moto Pad 60 Neo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,040mAh
HMD T21 Tablet

HMD T21 Tablet

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.36-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8200mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Tablets Under Rs 20000 in India, Best Tablets in India, OnePlus Pad Go, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Lenovo Idea Tab, OnePlus Pad Lite, HMD T21 Tablet
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Most Common Passwords in 2025: ‘123456’ and ‘Admin’ Tops the List, Research Says
Best Tablets Under Rs 20,000 in India: OnePlus Pad Go, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Lenovo Idea Tab and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 107 Prepaid Plan Validity Reduced Again: See New Validity, Benefits
  2. Wobble One Launched in India With Dimensity 7400 SoC at This Price
  3. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, IP69K Rating
  4. Jio Brings Free Gemini 3 AI to All 5G Subscribers: See Eligibility, Benefits
  5. No Company Is Immune: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on AI Bubble Bursting
  6. PS5 Gets Rs. 5,000 Discount in India During Sony's Black Friday Sale
  7. 123456 and Admin Top the Most Common Passwords in 2025 List
  8. Realme 15 Lite 5G Listed on Amazon With These Specifications
  9. Vivo V60e Review
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Design, Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposed Billions of Phone Numbers: Details
  2. EA Sports Will Skip F1 Game in 2026 and Instead Release Paid Expansion for F1 25
  3. Most Common Passwords in 2025: ‘123456’ and ‘Admin’ Tops the List, Research Says
  4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Speaks on AI Bubble, Says No Company Is Immune: Report
  5. Swiss Crypto Bank AMINA Granted Hong Kong Licence to Serve Institutions
  6. Samsung Partners AU Small Finance Bank to Add Tap & Pay Support For AU Visa Credit Cards
  7. Cloudflare Explains How Configuration Change Took Down 20 Percent of the Internet
  8. HMD Terra M Launched With Up to 10-Day Battery Life, MDM Support and IP69K Rating: Availability, Features
  9. Google Play Best of 2025: District by Zomato, CookieRun Among Top Apps and Games on Play Store in India
  10. Wobble One Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »