HMD XploraOne will launch soon in select global markets. Finland-based smartphone maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has joined hands with wearable maker Xplora to launch the new touchscreen smartphone, which is touted to be designed specifically for kids, offering basic features like calling and texting. It does not include apps and internet distractions. HMD has yet to confirm the specifications and pricing of the HMD XploraOne, but a tipster has already published some of these details online.

HMD XploraOne Design, Features

The HMD XploraOne is currently listed on Xplora's official website, showing its design from all angles. Price and specifications of the phone have not been revealed yet, but the listing asks users to register today and receive exclusive pre-sale offers on the phone on XploraOne.

The HMD XploraOne is a basic phone designed as a first device for kids. It offers calling and texting functions and features both front and rear cameras. The handset has a button on the top and a front navigation button. It comes preloaded with essential apps like calendar, calculator, and gallery. The handset doesn't offer access to social media or the internet.

The listing states that parents can add, remove, or block contact as needed on the HMD XploraOne, ensuring full control. It also offers location tracking.

HMD XploraOne Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, tipster @smashx_60 has already leaked the key specifications of the HMD XploraOne in a post on X. The handset is tipped to feature a 3.2-inch QVGA IPS display with 2.5D coating. It is said to feature a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 03-megapixel front camera.

The HMD XploraOne is said to run on the Unisoc T127 chipset, alongside 64MB RAM and 128MB onboard storage. The built-in storage likely supports expansion up to 32GB via a MicroSD card slot. The phone may get a 2,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging support. It is likely to have an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is said to offer different connectivity options like Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, and Gemini AI. The tipster also claims that the HMD XploraOne will be offered in Charcoal and Cyan Blue shades.