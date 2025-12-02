Technology News
English Edition

HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped

HMD XploraOne is said to run on the Unisoc T127 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 15:41 IST
HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: HMD

HMD XploraOne is tipped to come with a 2,000mAh battery

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HMD XploraOne is said to include a 2-megapixel rear camera
  • It has calling and texting functions
  • HMD XploraOne offers location tracking.
Advertisement

HMD XploraOne will launch soon in select global markets. Finland-based smartphone maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has joined hands with wearable maker Xplora to launch the new touchscreen smartphone, which is touted to be designed specifically for kids, offering basic features like calling and texting. It does not include apps and internet distractions. HMD has yet to confirm the specifications and pricing of the HMD XploraOne, but a tipster has already published some of these details online.

HMD XploraOne Design, Features

The HMD XploraOne is currently listed on Xplora's official website, showing its design from all angles. Price and specifications of the phone have not been revealed yet, but the listing asks users to register today and receive exclusive pre-sale offers on the phone on XploraOne.

The HMD XploraOne is a basic phone designed as a first device for kids. It offers calling and texting functions and features both front and rear cameras. The handset has a button on the top and a front navigation button. It comes preloaded with essential apps like calendar, calculator, and gallery. The handset doesn't offer access to social media or the internet.

The listing states that parents can add, remove, or block contact as needed on the HMD XploraOne, ensuring full control. It also offers location tracking.

HMD XploraOne Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, tipster @smashx_60 has already leaked the key specifications of the HMD XploraOne in a post on X. The handset is tipped to feature a 3.2-inch QVGA IPS display with 2.5D coating. It is said to feature a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 03-megapixel front camera.

The HMD XploraOne is said to run on the Unisoc T127 chipset, alongside 64MB RAM and 128MB onboard storage. The built-in storage likely supports expansion up to 32GB via a MicroSD card slot. The phone may get a 2,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging support. It is likely to have an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is said to offer different connectivity options like Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, and Gemini AI. The tipster also claims that the HMD XploraOne will be offered in Charcoal and Cyan Blue shades. 

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD, HMD XploraOne, HMD XploraOne Specifications, HMD XploraOne Features, XploraOne
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows

Related Stories

HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Pro With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 Set for Live Launch at Bengaluru Keynote
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  5. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  6. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Visits Geekbench With This Midrange Chipset
  8. Amar Subramanya to Replace John Giannandrea as Apple's VP of AI
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Wallpaper Leak Hints at These Colour Options
  10. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Could Be Available on This OTT Platform
#Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
  3. HMD XploraOne Teased to Launch Soon as Kid-Friendly Phone; Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco C85 5G India Launch Teased; 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Optional, Can Be Removed; Apple Reportedly Plans to Oppose Mandatory Installation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Design Leak Indicates It Could Resemble the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
  7. Bitcoin Price Rises After Sharp Drop as Altcoins Face Renewed Pressure
  8. Google's Gemini Could Soon Be Updated With a ChatGPT-Style Projects Feature: Report
  9. Vivo X300 Launched in India With 6.31-Inch 1.5K OLED Display, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
  10. Vivo X300 Pro Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, 6,510mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »