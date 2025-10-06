HMD is gearing up to launch a new device in India called the HMD Touch 4G, positioned as a blend of feature phone simplicity and smartphone functionality. Scheduled to debut on October 7, the handset is promoted as “India's first hybrid phone.” Although HMD's teaser video reveals little else, a tipster has leaked a few live images showcasing the Touch 4G. The leaked images reveal the design of the upcoming handset and suggest the items to be included in the box.

HMD Touch 4G India Launch: All We Know

An X (formerly Twitter) post by HMD India confirms that the HMD Touch 4G phone will be unveiled in the country on October 7. The company claims that it will be “India's first-ever hybrid phone” and is expected to serve as a bridge between feature phones and smartphones.

It is unclear whether the HMD Touch 4G will be limited to India or launch elsewhere. The teaser video does not reveal much else, but tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) has shared a few leaked images of the device.

The HMD Touch 4G is seen in cyan and grey shades, featuring a compact touchscreen and a design reminiscent of the Nokia Asha lineup from over a decade ago. The device seems to sport a metal unibody build.

The images reveal a button and a headphone jack on the top, while the home screen suggests that the phone supports dual SIM cards. The left edge holds the SIM tray, while the volume rocker and the power buttons are placed on the right edge.

The back of the HMD Touch 4G has a single camera with an LED flash, as per the leaked images. On the front, there is a selfie camera beside the earpiece and a touch-sensitive home button below the display. According to another post by the tipster, the HMD Touch 4G will likely feature a 3.2-inch touchscreen.

The tipster also suggested that the HMD Touch 4G handset will ship with a fast charging adapter, a data cable, and a clear jelly case.