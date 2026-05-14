Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on SSD

HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of another 10 percent discount
Prime members can also find exclusive offers on purchases
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With the ongoing memory shortage, solid-state drives (SSDs) have witnessed a meteoric price hike. Even 256GB and 512GB drives now cost 2-3X of what they did just a year ago. However, if you do not want to break the bank just to buy an external hard disk, the Amazon Great Summer Sale is the right place. Since May 8, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has been hosting its summer-focused sale, bringing a wide range of products with lucrative discounts. The sale also offers SSDs from brands such as SanDisk, Samsung, EVM, Western Digital, and Crucial at affordable rates.
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals and Discounts
During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, individuals can find direct discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and SSDs. But those who want to save more can do so by leveraging bank offers. Using HDFC bank cards, buyers can get another 10 percent discount up to Rs. 9,500. Prime members have additional, exclusive offers, such as higher limits on cashbacks, exclusive coupons, and more.
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
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