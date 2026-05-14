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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on SSD

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, SanDisk’s 1TB SSD can be purchased for Rs. 14,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 May 2026 18:04 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on SSD

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Samsung Memory

The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers discounted SSDs from SanDisk, Samsung, EVM, and more

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Highlights
  • The ongoing Amazon sale started on May 8
  • HDFC Bank cardholders can avail of another 10 percent discount
  • Prime members can also find exclusive offers on purchases
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With the ongoing memory shortage, solid-state drives (SSDs) have witnessed a meteoric price hike. Even 256GB and 512GB drives now cost 2-3X of what they did just a year ago. However, if you do not want to break the bank just to buy an external hard disk, the Amazon Great Summer Sale is the right place. Since May 8, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has been hosting its summer-focused sale, bringing a wide range of products with lucrative discounts. The sale also offers SSDs from brands such as SanDisk, Samsung, EVM, Western Digital, and Crucial at affordable rates.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, individuals can find direct discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and SSDs. But those who want to save more can do so by leveraging bank offers. Using HDFC bank cards, buyers can get another 10 percent discount up to Rs. 9,500. Prime members have additional, exclusive offers, such as higher limits on cashbacks, exclusive coupons, and more.

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We have curated a list of the top deals on 1TB SSDs from different brands to help you make the best choice.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on SSD

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
SanDisk (1TB) Rs. 20,800 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here
Samsung T7 Shield (1TB) Rs. 28,449 Rs. 21,499 Buy Here
SanDisk Extreme (1TB) Rs. 21,700 Rs. 19,999 Buy Here
EVM Elite EnSave Pro (1TB) Rs. 22,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Here
Western Digital (1TB) Rs. 21,000 Rs. 16,999 Buy Here
Crucial P310 (1TB) Rs. 40,000 Rs. 15,299 Buy Here
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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon sale, Amazon, SSD, SanDisk, Samsung, EVM, Western Digital, Crucial
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on SSD
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