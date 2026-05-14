Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on SSD

With the ongoing memory shortage, solid-state drives (SSDs) have witnessed a meteoric price hike. Even 256GB and 512GB drives now cost 2-3X of what they did just a year ago. However, if you do not want to break the bank just to buy an external hard disk, the Amazon Great Summer Sale is the right place. Since May 8, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has been hosting its summer-focused sale, bringing a wide range of products with lucrative discounts. The sale also offers SSDs from brands such as SanDisk, Samsung, EVM, Western Digital, and Crucial at affordable rates.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals and Discounts

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, individuals can find direct discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, earphones, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and SSDs. But those who want to save more can do so by leveraging bank offers. Using HDFC bank cards, buyers can get another 10 percent discount up to Rs. 9,500. Prime members have additional, exclusive offers, such as higher limits on cashbacks, exclusive coupons, and more.

We have curated a list of the top deals on 1TB SSDs from different brands to help you make the best choice.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on SSD

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