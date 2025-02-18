Honor 400 series is expected to launch later this year. Ahead of anything official, some features of the purported handsets have surfaced online. As per a report, the Honor 400 Lite variant was spotted on a certification site confirming its moniker. The listing reportedly suggested the design and key features of the upcoming smartphone as well. The handset is expected to succeed the Honor 200 Lite 5G. Notably, the current Honor 300 series does not have a Lite version.

Honor 400 Lite Google Play Console Listing

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Honor 400 Lite was spotted on the Google Play Console database with the model number ABR-NX1. The listing suggests that the phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, which will likely be paired with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

The report adds that the Honor 400 Lite will likely sport a display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,412 pixels and a screen density of 480dpi. As per the listing, the front panel of the handset has a flat screen and slim, uniform bezels.

Honor 400 Lite front panel design

Photo Credit: Google Play Console/91Mobiles

The images shared by the publication show the Honor 400 Lite with a centred, pill-shaped slot at the top for the front camera sensor alongside a selfie light unit, similar to the Honor 200 Lite model. The power button and volume rocker are seen on the right edge of the handset.

We may learn more about the Honor 400 Lite over the next few weeks. Previous reports suggested that the Honor 400 series could launch in May 2025. The phones in the lineup are tipped to be backed by 7,000mAh or higher capacity batteries. They are expected to get metal middle frames. The Honor 400 Ultra and 400 Pro are tipped to get Snapdragon 8s Elite chipsets.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G, which launched in India in September 2024, sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging support. It comes with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

