Honor 400 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Get 7,000mAh or Larger Batteries

Honor 400 series may launch in May this year.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2025 14:04 IST
Honor 400 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Get 7,000mAh or Larger Batteries

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 300 series (pictured) was launched in China in December 2024

  • Honor 400 series may include a base, a Pro and an Ultra variant
  • The handsets are likely to get metal middle frames
  • The Honor 400 Pro and Ultra may get Snapdragon 8s Elite SoCs
Honor 400 series may be unveiled later this year as the successor to the Honor 300 lineup, which was introduced in China in December 2024. Details about the purported series of smartphones have started doing rounds of the rumour mill. The probable launch timeline and expected key features of the phones have been tipped alongside their likely build materials. Similar to the existing lineup, the Honor 400 series is expected to include a base, a Pro and an Ultra variant.

Honor 400 Series Launch Timeline, Features (Expected)

The Honor 400 series could be launched in May 2025, according to a report by ShiftDelete, citing industry sources. The phones are tipped to get metal middle frames and carry batteries with 7,000mAh or more capacity.

The report added that the purported Honor 400 Pro and Honor 400 Ultra models could come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset. No other details about the lineup have been leaked yet. We may learn more about the rumoured handsets in the coming weeks.

Honor 300 Series Price, Features

The base Honor 300 started at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 22,999) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the Pro and Ultra variants began at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for 12GB + 256GB and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for 12GB + 512GB configurations, respectively.

The Honor 300 series phones have IP65-rated builds for dust and splash resistance and pack 5,300mAh batteries with 100W wired charging support. The Pro and Ultra variants support 80W wireless charging as well. The vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro and Ultra versions get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets. All handsets run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0. 

The vanilla Honor 300 carries a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, while the Pro and Ultra models get 6.78-inch full-HD+ screens. The phones have 50-megapixel main cameras as well as 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The Ultra and Pro models have triple rear camera units, while the base variant is equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

Honor 300 Ultra

Honor 300 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Honor 300 Pro

Honor 300 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Honor 300

Honor 300

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Honor 400 series, Honor 400, Honor 300 series, Honor 300, Honor 300 Pro, Honor 300 Ultra, Honor
Honor 400 Series Launch Timeline Tipped; Could Get 7,000mAh or Larger Batteries
