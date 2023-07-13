Technology News

Hollywood Actors Poised for Strike After Studio Talks End Without Deal, Adding to Ongoing Writers’ Strike

Actors are demanding better pay and protections against the future use of AI in television and films.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 July 2023 16:54 IST
Hollywood Actors Poised for Strike After Studio Talks End Without Deal, Adding to Ongoing Writers’ Strike

Photo Credit: Reuters

A "double strike" of actors and writers has not been seen in Hollywood since 1960

Highlights
  • The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) represents 160,000 performers
  • Popular series set to return to television this year would face delays
  • If strikes continue, future blockbuster films would be postponed too

The union representing Hollywood actors said Thursday that crunch talks with studios to avert a major industry shutdown had ended without a deal, paving the way for a vote on the first actors strike in more than four decades. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), which represents 160,000 performers including A-list stars, said last-ditch talks had failed to resolve their demands over dwindling pay and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.

The union's negotiators had unanimously recommended a strike to its national committee, which was set to vote Thursday morning on whether to carry out industrial action, it said in a statement. A "double strike" of actors and writers, not seen in Hollywood since 1960, would bring nearly all US film and television productions to a halt.

Popular series set to return to television this year would face lengthy delays. And, if strikes continue, future blockbuster films would be postponed too. Actors are demanding better pay and protections against the future use of AI in television and films.

“We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours,” the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said in a statement early Thursday. Hollywood studios had called in federal mediators to help resolve the deadlock — a last-minute move described by SAG-AFTRA as a "cynical ploy."

SAG-AFTRA represents A-list stars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Glenn Close and all members have pre-approved industrial action if a deal is not struck.

Premieres and parties

A strike would immediately prevent stars from promoting some of the year's biggest releases, right at the peak of the movie industry's summer blockbuster season. In London, a premiere Wednesday night for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was brought forward by an hour, so that cast including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt could attend without breaking union rules, Variety reported.

But a strike would derail the much-hyped film's US premiere, due to take place in New York on Monday, as well as a scheduled red-carpet launch this weekend at Disneyland for the new Haunted Mansion movie. And the massive annual Comic-Con pop culture gathering in San Diego next week could be stripped of its stars.

Even the Emmy Awards, television's version of the Oscars, which is due to take place on September 18, is reportedly mulling a delay to November or even next year. “We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution,” said Television Academy chairman Frank Scherma, as the Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday.

Swift resolution

While the writers' strike has already dramatically reduced the number of movies and shows in production, an actors' walkout would shutter almost everything. Some reality TV, animation, and talk shows could continue. Earlier on Wednesday, Hollywood unions representing directors, behind-the-scenes film workers, and writers issued a statement of "unwavering support and solidarity" with the actors.

“While the studios have a collective worth of trillions of dollars, billions of viewers globally, and sky-high profits, this fight is not about actors against the studios," it said. Workers "across all crafts and departments" stand together "to prevent mega-corporations from eroding the conditions we fought decades to achieve," it said.

Pay and AI

Like the writers, who have already spent 11 weeks on the picket lines, actors are demanding higher pay to counteract inflation, and guarantees for their future livelihoods. In addition to salaries when they are actively working, actors earn payments called "residuals" every time a film or show they starred in is aired on network or cable — particularly helpful when performers are between projects.

But today, streamers like Netflix and Disney+ do not disclose viewing figures for their shows, and offer the same flat rate for everything on their platforms, regardless of its popularity. Muddying the waters further is the issue of AI. Both actors and writers want guarantees to regulate its future use, but studios have so far refused to budge.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hollywood, Actors Strike, Writers Strike, Sag Aftra, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Shahid Kapoor-Led Farzi Lead IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies and Web Series Rankings

Related Stories

Hollywood Actors Poised for Strike After Studio Talks End Without Deal, Adding to Ongoing Writers’ Strike
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  2. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  3. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  4. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Check Price
  6. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  7. iOS 17 Beta Update Reportedly Adds These Features for Users in India
  8. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
  10. Samsung Reportedly Trademarks More Monikers For Smart Ring Wearable: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollywood Actors Poised for Strike After Studio Talks End Without Deal, Adding to Ongoing Writers’ Strike
  2. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Shahid Kapoor-Led Farzi Lead IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Movies and Web Series Rankings
  3. Boult Crown Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch Display, Apple Watch Ultra-Like Design Debuts in India: All Details
  4. Twitter Sues Texas Entities Over Data Scraping as Elon Musk Reaffirms Reason for Tweet Read Limits: Report
  5. OnePlus Open Foldable Tipped to Launch on August 29, Said to Offer Excellent Performance and Design
  6. Google Rolls Out Its AI Chatbot, Bard, in Europe and Brazil to Take on Microsoft-Backed ChatGPT
  7. Vi Rs. 198, Rs. 204 Prepaid Recharge Plans With 500MB Data Benefits Launched
  8. Google Play Store Clarifies Dos and Don'ts for Video Game Apps Wishing to Sell NFTs
  9. iOS 17 Public Beta Reportedly Adds Features for Indian Users Like Bilingual Siri, Expands Transliteration Support
  10. Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.