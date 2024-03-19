Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate boast triple rear camera units.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2024 11:46 IST
Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR is offered in Agate Gray and Iceberry Pink shades

Highlights
  • They run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface
  • New Honor phones have 5,600mAh battery
  • Honor Magic 6 Ultimate packs 16GB of onboard RAM
Advertisement

Honor has unveiled the Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate in China. The new flagship smartphones come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and are backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wireless charging. They run on MagicOS 8.0 and have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has a distinct design developed in collaboration with the Porsche Design. It has a hexagonal camera setup on the back, while the Magic 6 Ultimate flaunts a square-shaped camera island.

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate price, availability

The price of Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has been set at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,200) for the sole 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It is offered in Agate Gray and Iceberry Pink shades.

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,600) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and CNY 7,699 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version. It comes in Ink Black and Sky Purple shades.

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and feature a 6.80-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and 4,320Hz PWM dimming. Both models are powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has 24GB of onboard memory and 1TB of RAM, while the Magic 6 Ultimate packs 16GB of onboard RAM with 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate boast triple rear camera units comprising a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and OIS support a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. On the front, both models have a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

honor porsche design magic 6 rsr Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR
Photo Credit: Honor

 

As mentioned, the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR's styling is inspired by Porsche cars. It features a rounded hexagonal camera module on top of a glass back and has Honor Jurh Glass protection on both sides. The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate also features a design inspired by the luxury car brand but has a slightly different design with a square-shaped camera module.

Connectivity options on the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, hall sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor.

They feature in-display fingerprint sensors for authentication and include stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects. Both models have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate house a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR Price, Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR Specifications, Honor Magic 6 Ultimate, Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Price, Honor Magic 6 Ultimate Specifications, honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nvidia Unveils B200 Flagship AI Chip, New AI Software Tools at Annual Conference
Stability AI Releases Stable Video 3D, an AI Model That Can Render 3D Videos From 2D Images
Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With Sony IMX890 Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  2. TRAI Introduces New Rules for SIM Card Porting: Check Here
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro to Launch in India Soon;Â Flipkart MicrositeÂ Goes Live
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra Now Available With Special Offers
  5. These Phones to Launch With the New Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  6. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Cameras Debut: See Prices
  7. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro Debut With Up to 100W Fast Charging
  8. WhatsApp Beta for Android Lets Beta Testers Try Out These Two Features
  9. Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate Debut With Unique Design
  10. Stability AI Unveils Stable Video 3D Model for 3D Video Rendering
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Games for PC to Expand Support for Native PC Games This Year
  2. Google Pixel 8a Surfaces on FCC Database, Hints at Imminent Launch
  3. YouTube Announces Labels to Highlight AI-Generated Content; Tells Creators to Disclose Altered Videos
  4. Changpeng Zhao Announces New Project ‘Giggle Academy’ Despite Potential Legal Uncertainty
  5. WhatsApp Begins Testing 60-Second Status Updates, QR Code Scanner Shortcut for UPI Payments
  6. Stability AI Releases Stable Video 3D, an AI Model That Can Render 3D Videos From 2D Images
  7. Nvidia Announces Platform With Generative AI Features to Power Humanoid Robots
  8. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Nvidia Unveils B200 Flagship AI Chip, New AI Software Tools at Annual Conference
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »