Honor has unveiled the Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate in China. The new flagship smartphones come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and are backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wireless charging. They run on MagicOS 8.0 and have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has a distinct design developed in collaboration with the Porsche Design. It has a hexagonal camera setup on the back, while the Magic 6 Ultimate flaunts a square-shaped camera island.

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate price, availability

The price of Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has been set at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,200) for the sole 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It is offered in Agate Gray and Iceberry Pink shades.

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,600) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and CNY 7,699 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version. It comes in Ink Black and Sky Purple shades.

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and feature a 6.80-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and 4,320Hz PWM dimming. Both models are powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has 24GB of onboard memory and 1TB of RAM, while the Magic 6 Ultimate packs 16GB of onboard RAM with 512GB and 1TB storage options.

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate boast triple rear camera units comprising a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and OIS support a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. On the front, both models have a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.

Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR

As mentioned, the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR's styling is inspired by Porsche cars. It features a rounded hexagonal camera module on top of a glass back and has Honor Jurh Glass protection on both sides. The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate also features a design inspired by the luxury car brand but has a slightly different design with a square-shaped camera module.

Connectivity options on the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, hall sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor.

They feature in-display fingerprint sensors for authentication and include stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects. Both models have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate house a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.

