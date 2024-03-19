Photo Credit: Honor
Honor has unveiled the Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and the Magic 6 Ultimate in China. The new flagship smartphones come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and are backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wireless charging. They run on MagicOS 8.0 and have a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has a distinct design developed in collaboration with the Porsche Design. It has a hexagonal camera setup on the back, while the Magic 6 Ultimate flaunts a square-shaped camera island.
The price of Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has been set at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,15,200) for the sole 24GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. It is offered in Agate Gray and Iceberry Pink shades.
Honor Magic 6 Ultimate, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,600) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and CNY 7,699 for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage version. It comes in Ink Black and Sky Purple shades.
The dual SIM (Nano) Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 interface and feature a 6.80-inch full-HD+ (1,280x2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz and 4,320Hz PWM dimming. Both models are powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR has 24GB of onboard memory and 1TB of RAM, while the Magic 6 Ultimate packs 16GB of onboard RAM with 512GB and 1TB storage options.
Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate boast triple rear camera units comprising a 180-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 100x digital zoom. The camera unit also includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with a variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/2.0 and OIS support a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. On the front, both models have a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor.
As mentioned, the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR's styling is inspired by Porsche cars. It features a rounded hexagonal camera module on top of a glass back and has Honor Jurh Glass protection on both sides. The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate also features a design inspired by the luxury car brand but has a slightly different design with a square-shaped camera module.
Connectivity options on the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, hall sensor, colour temperature sensor, and proximity sensor.
They feature in-display fingerprint sensors for authentication and include stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound effects. Both models have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance. The Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR and Magic 6 Ultimate house a 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 66W wireless charging.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement