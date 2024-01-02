Honor Magic 6 series is confirmed to launch in China soon. The lineup is expected to include a base Honor Magic 6 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The phones are confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. They are expected to succeed the Honor Magic 5 series, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023. Although renders of the handsets have surfaced online, the company has now confirmed the design of the upcoming series of phones. The colour and storage options of the Honor Magic 6 were also listed online.

Honor CEO Zhao Ming shared the design of one of the Honor Magic 6 variants on Weibo. The phone is seen in a green-colour with a triple camera unit inside a circular camera module that's placed centrally on the back panel of the phone. The camera module appears to have angular, rounded edges. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right side of the phone.

Honor Magic 6 Teaser

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Zhao Ming

The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro are already listed on the Honor China website. The base model is listed to be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Pro model will launch with an additional higher-end 1TB variant. Both models are confirmed to be offered in black, cyan, green, purple, and white colour options. The company is yet to reveal the RAM options and prices of the smartphones.

Alongside the Honor Magic 6 series, the firm will also introduce the MagicOS 8 during the January 10-January 11 launch event. The Honor Porsche Design variant will also be revealed on the same day. The phone has previously been confirmed to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Honor Magic 6 series models will likely come with a 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera with the OV50K primary sensors with LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. The models are also expected to support optical image stabilisation (OIS) and wireless charging. The base Honor Magic 6 is expected to get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

