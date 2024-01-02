Technology News
Nothing CEO Carl Pei Teases Launch of Upcoming Smartphone; Purported Nothing Phone 2a Could Debut Soon

Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to debut at the company's upcoming launch event scheduled for February 27 at MWC 2024.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 14:35 IST
Nothing Phone 2 (pictured) could be followed by a cheaper Nothing Phone 2a

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to be launched by the company soon
  • The CEO of the UK-based firm has confirmed the arrival of a new handset
  • Nothing Phone 2a may arrive as a more affordable version of the Phone 2
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has teased the launch of a new smartphone, which suggests that the purported Nothing Phone 2a could be launched by the company soon. According to details that have been leaked by tipsters, the UK-based startup led by Pei is planning to launch an affordable version of the Nothing Phone 2 that could be unveiled at the firm's upcoming event that is scheduled to take place at the next Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) on February 27.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the company will launch a new smartphone, along with an image of what appears to be a cutout of a dragon from a popular cartoon series. The Chinese New Year — marking the start of the year of the Wood Dragon — will be celebrated on February 10.

 

While Pei's post does not specify the name or model number of Nothing's next handset or include details about when it will be launched, the company has scheduled an event titled Nothing to See that is scheduled for February 27, during MWC 2024. The alleged Nothing Phone 2a was previously spotted on the BIS India website, hinting at its upcoming debut in the country.

Last week, WinFuture's Roland Quandt leaked the colour options as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the purported Nothing Phone 2a. The handset is said to be available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB options, in Black and White colourways. Pricing for the Nothing Phone 2a will be lower than EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 36,800) for the 8GB+128GB model, according to Quandt.

Recent reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and will run on Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. The handset is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,084 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The design of the handset also surfaced online last month.

The purported Nothing Phone 2a is also said to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 1/1.5-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KNG9 primary sensor and a 1/2.76-inch 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with an ultrawide lens. The phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, for selfies and video calls. We can expect to learn more about the Nothing Phone 2a from the company in the weeks leading up to its expected debut.

David Delima
