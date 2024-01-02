Technology News

iPhone 15 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 69,999 on Flipkart

iPhone 15's base 128GB model was unveiled in India for Rs. 79,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 14:32 IST
iPhone 15 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 69,999 on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display

  • Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September
  • Apple India and Amazon are currently selling iPhone 15 for Rs. 79,900
  • The 256GB storage variant is listed for Rs. 83,999
iPhone 15, powered by Apple's A16 Bionic SoC, launched in India in September during the company's Wonderlust event with a starting price of Rs. 79,900. The latest Apple handset is now available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country via Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering up to Rs. 4,000 discount for the purchase of the handset using select bank cards and EMI transactions. There are additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The iPhone 15 features the Dynamic Island and has a 48-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Flipkart has listed the base 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 15 for Rs. 73,999. The e-commerce website is offering Rs. 4,000 cashback for customers purchasing the handset using HDFC debit and credit cards and EMI transactions. This would bring down the effective price to Rs. 69,999. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 12,334 per month.

Meanwhile, Apple's India website and Amazon are currently selling the base variant of iPhone 15 for Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 15 comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and is offered in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow shades. The 256GB storage variant is listed for Rs. 83,999 and the 512GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 1,03,999.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max — on September 13 during the Wonderlust event.

The iPhone 15 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield protection. It features the Dynamic Island and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset runs on an A16 Bionic chip. It has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera. It also gets a USB Type-C port. 

