Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details Leak Out; Galaxy S24+ Spotted on Walmart Listing

Samsung could reward early adopters with pre-order bonuses.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 10:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details Leak Out; Galaxy S24+ Spotted on Walmart Listing

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung might give buyers double the storage for free if they pre-order Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Galaxy S24 series is said to support the HDR display of photos.
  • The Walmart listing suggests onyx black shade for Galaxy S24+
  • Early adopters could get higher storage variants of Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be unveiled on January 17 and past rumours have already given us a fair idea of what to expect from the new flagship phones. The most recent leaks suggest video recording upgrades on the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra along with some pre-order perks. The regular models are also tipped to be priced lower than their predecessors. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in contrast, could see a price jump across all three storage variants. Meanwhile, Walmart accidentally listed the Galaxy S24+ on its online website, whereas Samsung retailers in Brazil have also started teasing the phone ahead of the debut.

On X (formerly Twitter), Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) posted that Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 phones will be priced slightly lower than expected. He claimed that Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ stock is large this time as the company is optimistic about the upcoming phones. Further, the Galaxy S24 series is said to offer the ability to view HDR photos.

In a separate post, he hinted that the the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be able to record footage at 4K 120 frames per second (fps). The current Galaxy S23 Ultra supports 8K and 4K video recording. However, the 8K videos are capped at 30fps and the 4K videos are capped at 60fps.

Additionally, a post by the South Korean blog Naver says Samsung will provide pre-order bonuses for early buyers of Galaxy S24 Ultra. Like previous times, early adopters could receive higher storage variants of the phone at no extra cost. Additional pre-order bonuses are said to include discount coupons for the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds FE.

Meanwhile, Walmart has accidentally listed the Samsung Galaxy S24+ ahead of the rumoured January 17 debut. The listing shows the handset in an onyx black shade with 12GB of RAM. The screenshot of the e-commerce listing shared by PhoneArena reveals AI-powered features of the handset — Live Translate, Generative Edit, and Nightography Zoom.

The Walmart listing suggests a 6.7-inch display for the Galaxy S24+. This is an upgrade over the 6.6-inch screen on the Galaxy S23+. It is seen with a 4,900mAh battery.

Furthermore, tipster CID (@theonecid) on X claimed that Samsung retailers in Brazil had started posting promotional posters of the Galaxy S24 Ultra ahead of the announcement. A leaked poster shows a quad rear camera unit and a colour-matched S Pen.

The rumoured launch date of Galaxy S24 lineup is two weeks away, so we can expect to hear more about the flagships in the coming days. In the meantime, you can check our coverage here.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung
Comment
 
 

