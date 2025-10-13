Technology News
Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China

Honor Magic 8 Pro is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera with a large f/2.6 aperture.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 15:28 IST
Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 series will be unveiled in China on October 15

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro will launch alongside a base Honor Magic 8
  • The handset will ship with Android 16-based MagicOS 10
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro will pack a 7,200mAh battery
Honor Magic 8 Pro will launch in China on October 15 alongside the Honor Magic 8. The company has teased the upcoming series ahead of the official unveiling, where some key specifications have been revealed. It is confirmed to have a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a power-efficient 7,200mAh battery. Now, a tipster has leaked key features of the Pro variant. It is expected to come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support up to 120W wired fast charging.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications (Expected)

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Honor Magic 8 Pro will sport a 6.71-inch 1.5K quad-curved screen with uniform bezels. It is expected to support 3D face recognition as well as a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The tipster also claims that the Honor Magic 8 Pro will arrive with support for 120W fast charging (wired). Its triple rear camera setup is expected to comprise a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and the company has already confirmed that it will feature a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch telephoto camera with an f/2.6 aperture. The company explains that images will be processed using the AIMAGE Honor Nox Engine, and the camera is claimed to feature the industry's first 5.5-stop CIPA image stabilisation.

Ahead of the launch, Honor also revealed that the Magic 8 Pro will be backed by a 7,200mAh battery. An AI-backed voltage stabilisation algorithm is claimed to reduce power consumption by 13 percent in comparison to existing models, improving its power efficiency.

The Honor Magic 8 series, including a base and a Pro variant, will be available in golden clouds at dawn and azure glaze (translated from Chinese) shades. The display will have TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection 5.0 Certification and up to 6,000 nits HDR peak brightness level.  The handset will run on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Pro Features, Honor Magic 8 Pro Launch, Honor Magic 8, Honor Magic 8 series, Honor
