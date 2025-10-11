Technology News
English Edition
Honor Magic 8 Pro Confirmed to Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera and Advanced Image Stabilisation

Honor Magic 8 Pro is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2025 11:35 IST
Honor Magic 8 Pro Confirmed to Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera and Advanced Image Stabilisation

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro is the upcoming successor to the Magic 7 Pro

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro may sport a quad curved display and curved rear panel
  • The telephoto camera features the AIMAGE Honor Nox Engine
  • Its lens sports a large f/2.6 aperture
Honor Magic 8 Pro and Magic 8 are set to be unveiled in China on October 16. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared details about the Pro variant's cameras. The Chinese brand has confirmed that the phone will get a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with several enhancements and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Apart from this, the Honor Magic 8 series is confirmed to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run MagicOS 10 out of the box.

Honor Confirms Magic 8 Pro's Telephoto Camera Details

In a post on Weibo (via GSMArena), the Chinese smartphone brand teased several details about the Honor Magic 8 Pro's rear telephoto camera on Friday. The latest information from the company comes just days after purported hands-on images of the phone's white colourway surfaced online.

As per Honor, the Magic 8 Pro's telephoto camera will feature a 200-megapixel lens. The company also shared the particulars of the lens, confirming that it will feature a 1/1.4-inch sensor with a large f/2.6 aperture. The image processing will be done by the AIMAGE Honor Nox Engine. Additionally, it is said to get “the industry's first Camera and Imaging Products Association (CIPA) 5.5-stop image stabilisation.

Here, CIPA is an industry standards body in Japan that sets testing protocols for cameras and lenses. The term “stop” in 5.5 stops refers to exposure stops where each “stop” represents a doubling or halving of light. So, 5.5 stops means that if you could normally shoot handheld at 1/125s without blur.

To put it in layman's terms, the smartphone can compensate for hand movements well enough to let you shoot at shutter speeds roughly 45 times slower than you otherwise could, according to standardised CIPA tests.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Honor Magic 8 Pro could feature a quad-curved display and a curved rear panel, giving it a lean and symmetrical design. The phone is also rumoured to sport a pill-shaped cutout on the screen, similar to what we've seen on the Honor Magic 7 Pro.

Under the hood, the Honor Magic 8 Pro is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It's expected to ship with MagicOS 10 out of the box.

Further reading: Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Pro Specifications, Honor Magic 8, Honor
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Slack Opens Platform for Developers to Build AI Apps and Agents on Its Data

Honor Magic 8 Pro Confirmed to Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera and Advanced Image Stabilisation
