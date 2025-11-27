Technology News
  Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Honor Magic 8 Pro features a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 3D depth sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 November 2025 16:42 IST
Honor Magic 8 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 8 Pro runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro has a triple rear camera unit,
  • Chinese version of the phone has a larger 7,200mAh battery
  • Honor Magic 8 Pro has a IP68, IP69, and IP69K rated build
Honor Magic 8 Pro was launched in China last month as one of the first phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The flagship Honor smartphone has now been released in global markets like Malaysia. The global version comes with a slightly smaller 7,100mAh battery, compared to the 7,200mAh battery in the Chinese variant. The global model supports 100W wired charging instead of 120W. Besides the battery and charging, all the other specifications remain identical across both models. The Honor Magic 8 Pro has a triple rear camera unit and IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Price

The Honor Magic 8 Pro is priced at RM 4,599 (roughly Rs. 99,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in Malaysia. The 16GB RAM + 1TB storage model is priced at RM 5,199 (roughly Rs. 1,12,000). It is available in Black, Sunrise Gold and Sky Cyan colours.

For comparison, the Honor Magic 8 Pro in China is also offered in a 12GB + 256GB variant, starting at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 73,900). It is available in Velvet Black, Snow White, Azure Glaze, and Sunrise Gold Sand (translated from Chinese) shades.

Honor Magic 8 Pro Specifications

The global variant of the Honor Magic 8 Pro is equipped with a 7,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support. This is a downgrade from the Chinese version, which features a larger 7,200mAh battery and faster 120W wired charging alongside 80W wireless charging support.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and features a 6.71-inch 1.5K (1,256×2,808) LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 6,000nits HDR peak brightness. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with Adreno 840 GPU. It packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

On the rear, the Honor Magic 8 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 200-megapixel 1/1.4-inch image sensor with 3.7x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel CIPA 5.5 1/1.3-inch sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and a 3D depth sensor.

The Honor Magic 8 Pro has an IP68, IP69, and IP69 K-rated build for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port.

Sensors available include accelerometer, gravity sensor, infrared sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor. It has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for authentication. It measures 161.15×75×8.32mm and weighs 219g.

Honor Magic 8 Pro, Honor Magic 8 Pro Specifications, Honor Magic 8 Pro Price, Honor Magic 8 series, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
