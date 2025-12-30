Mobile gaming is getting more accessible and smartphone makers have begun to equip their handsets with AI-powered optimisations and features, paired with reliable thermal management solutions. Several new gaming-focused smartphones were launched in 2025, with the latest flagship processors, high refresh rate displays, and large batteries for uninterrupted gaming sessions. While brands like iQOO, OnePlus launched models in the premium gaming segment, Vivo and Infinix have come up with smartphones that deliver impressive gaming capabilities with affordable price tags. Whether you're a casual gamer or a competitive gamer, the year has a diverse lineup that can offer console-level performance in a portable form.

Here are some of the best gaming smartphones launched in 2025 in India. The list includes iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G, Vivo V60e, and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. Gaming enthusiasts outside India can pick models like Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, RedMagic 11 Pro, and Honor GT Pro.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is a balanced choice for people looking for decent gaming and all-around performance. This flagship has a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU.

For gaming, the iQOO 15 has a Q3 gaming chip. It packs up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage option. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings and has a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It has an 8K VC Cooling System with a heat dissipation area of 8,000 sq mm.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 2K

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired charging, 40W wireless charging

iQOO 15 Price in India

iQOO 15 price in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-of-the-line option is priced at Rs. 79,999, offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15 is another solid gaming-focused smartphone equipped with the company's proprietary OP Gaming Core technology. It features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. It has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB storage.

For thermal management, the OnePlus 15 has a 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber. It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide camera. On the front, it sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera.

The OnePlus 15 has IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It has a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

Key Specifications

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Display: 6.78-inch QHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,300mAh, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

OnePlus 15 Price in India

OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB of RAM + 512GB onboard storage variant is sold for Rs. 79,999. You can get it in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is another gaming smartphone launched in 2025. It came with a 6.79-inch QHD+ BOE Q10 Flexible AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It also runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, alongside up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup is the key highlight of the Realme GT 8 Pro. The camera unit has a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. The device has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.79-inch QHD+, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM, Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 Storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 200-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of Realme GT 8 Pro is priced at Rs. 72,999. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is sold for Rs. 78,999. It is released in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G

Infinix built the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G specifically for gaming, with enhanced cooling systems and extended battery life to support long sessions without throttling. It comes with capacitive shoulder triggers and has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,224×2,720 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G has a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 and has RGB lighting, which can be customised. The phone includes a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 108-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It has a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The phone carries a 5,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

Rear Cameras: 108-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G Price in India

You can get the Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G by paying Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Blade White and Dark Flare colourways.

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e is not a high-end smartphone, but the features can be perfectly adequate for normal gaming use. This all-rounder device was launched in India in October with a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Diamond Shield Glass coating. It runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

Vivo has packed a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset in the Vivo V60e, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It features a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 200-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. For selfies and video chats, you will get a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Vivo V60e is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The phone is IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance. It has 10 sensors and a 16,470mm sq cooling system that is claimed to drop the core temperatures by up to 12°C.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

RAM/Storage: Up to 12GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage

Cameras: 200-megapixel (primary), 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh

Vivo V60e Price in India

Price of Vivo V60e starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB costs Rs. 31,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 33,999. It is available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold finishes.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is a great choice for buyers who focus on affordable models, prioritising price over top-tier specifications. This gaming-focused model has a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1280×2800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset under the hood, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro offer a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has a 7,000mAh battery for long gaming sessions. It supports 80W wired fast charging and bypass charging. For thermal management, the phone includes an internal fan, air ducts, and a 7,000 sq mm vapour cooling chamber. It has IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K (1280×2800 pixels) AMOLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor Front Camera: 16-megapixel sensor

Battery: 7,000mAh battery

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Price in India

You can buy the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro for Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. It is available in Midnight Maverick, Purple Phantom, and Silver Knight colour options.

For Buyers Outside India: Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, RedMagic 11 Pro+, Honor GT Pro

If you're abroad, you can pick from additional options like the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro, which has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 185Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and up to 24 GB RAM. It has a 5,800mAh battery with 65W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging support. It costs EUR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

The Red Magic 11 Pro is Nubia's gaming‑centric phone with a Snapdragon Elite Gen 5 chipset. It features up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of built-in storage. It has a 7,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Pricing for the phone starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 62,000) in the US for the base 12GB + 256GB model.

Honor GT Pro is another balanced flagship with a 7,200mAh battery and 90W wired fast charging support. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It has a triple camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset has an IP68+IP69 rating for water and dust resistance. It came with a price tag of CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage model.