WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for its iPad app aimed at enhancing navigation while using the app on a tablet. The Meta-owned messaging platform is said to be testing a new vertically-aligned sidebar on a beta version of WhatsApp for iPad, that could make it easier to switch between sections. While the feature is still in development, it's expected to arrive with a future beta version before it is rolled out to all users. The new sidebar on WhatsApp for iPad is said to be similar to the layout seen on the Mac app.

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out a New Sidebar for iPad Users

A post by feature tracker WABetaInfo claims that the instant messaging platform is developing a new feature that will add a sidebar on WhatsApp for iPad. Code for the feature was reportedly spotted with WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.29.10.72, which was rolled out via TestFlight.

The new sidebar on WhatsApp for iPad is said to be similar to the Mac app, which has a sidebar that organises tabs into a single column on the left. Extending this design to the iPad is likely to enhance usability and provide a consistent user experience across Apple devices.

By shifting away from the bottom tab bar, the feature is expected to make navigation more intuitive. It may also allow users to access shortcuts and keys like Chats, Calls, Communities, and Settings without extra taps.

iPad users enrolled in the TestFlight beta programme won't be able to try out the sidebar, as it is still in development. The feature is expected to arrive with a future update, and beta testers should get access before other users. Further improvements may also be added before the official rollout.

Meta recently rolled out several new features on WhatsApp. Select iOS users are seeing the new Liquid Glass UI on the app, with new semi-transparent elements and fluid animations. It also allows users to share Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android. The company also introduced new chat themes, sticker packs, and video call backgrounds for users. Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a new Status Questions feature, currently available to select beta testers who have updated to recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android.