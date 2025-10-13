Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Could Offer Improved Navigation on iPad With Left Aligned Sidebar

WhatsApp Could Offer Improved Navigation on iPad With Left-Aligned Sidebar

WhatsApp beta testers won't be able to test the new sidebar on iPad right away, as it is still in development.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 15:01 IST
WhatsApp Could Offer Improved Navigation on iPad With Left-Aligned Sidebar

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Grant Davies

iPad users enrolled in the TestFlight beta programme can try out the sidebar feature

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp could bring new sidebar for iPad
  • Unfortunately, it's only available for its beta testers now
  • Sidebar mirrors the design already available on WhatsApp app for Mac
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for its iPad app aimed at enhancing navigation while using the app on a tablet. The Meta-owned messaging platform is said to be testing a new vertically-aligned sidebar on a beta version of WhatsApp for iPad, that could make it easier to switch between sections. While the feature is still in development, it's expected to arrive with a future beta version before it is rolled out to all users. The new sidebar on WhatsApp for iPad is said to be similar to the layout seen on the Mac app.

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out a New Sidebar for iPad Users

A post by feature tracker WABetaInfo claims that the instant messaging platform is developing a new feature that will add a sidebar on WhatsApp for iPad. Code for the feature was reportedly spotted with WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.29.10.72, which was rolled out via TestFlight.

The new sidebar on WhatsApp for iPad is said to be similar to the Mac app, which has a sidebar that organises tabs into a single column on the left. Extending this design to the iPad is likely to enhance usability and provide a consistent user experience across Apple devices.

By shifting away from the bottom tab bar, the feature is expected to make navigation more intuitive. It may also allow users to access shortcuts and keys like Chats, Calls, Communities, and Settings without extra taps.

iPad users enrolled in the TestFlight beta programme won't be able to try out the sidebar, as it is still in development. The feature is expected to arrive with a future update, and beta testers should get access before other users. Further improvements may also be added before the official rollout.

Meta recently rolled out several new features on WhatsApp. Select iOS users are seeing the new Liquid Glass UI on the app, with new semi-transparent elements and fluid animations. It also allows users to share Live Photos on iOS and Motion Photos on Android. The company also introduced new chat themes, sticker packs, and video call backgrounds for users. Additionally, WhatsApp is testing a new Status Questions feature, currently available to select beta testers who have updated to recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp For iPad, WhatsApp Update, Whatsapp Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Moto Razr 60 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices

Related Stories

WhatsApp Could Offer Improved Navigation on iPad With Left-Aligned Sidebar
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300, X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  2. Vivo X300 Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of Launch Today
  3. Flipkart Diwali Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Motorola Phones, Tablets
  4. Apple Could Launch Three New Products This Week: What to Expect
  5. Samsung W26 Launched With 8-Inch Main Display, 200-Megapixel Primary Camera
  6. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo TWS 5 Series With Active Noise Cancellation, IP54 Rating Launched
  2. Vivo Pad 5e Launched With 12.1-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset: Price, Specifications
  3. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Feature a Hinge That Costs Less Than Previously Expected, Analyst Says
  4. Singapore Court Approves WazirX Restructuring Plan Following $234 Million Hack
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Alongside Vivo X300: Price, Specifications
  6. Cryptology Key CEO Found Dead in Lamborghini in Ukraine Amidst Cryptocurrency Market Crash
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 Bags 3C Certification Ahead of China Launch; Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy M17 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, Sale Offers
  9. Oppo Pad 5 Storage Variants, Colourways Revealed via Listing on Company's Website
  10. Honor Magic 8 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of October 15 Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »