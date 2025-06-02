Technology News
Honor Magic V5 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack the Biggest Battery Ever in a Foldable

Honor Magic V5 is tipped to house a 6,100mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2025 14:27 IST
Honor Magic V5 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack the Biggest Battery Ever in a Foldable

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V3 packs a 5,150mAh battery

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V5 may get a 100mAh bigger battery than the Vivo X Fold 5
  • It is likely to have an IPX8 rated build
  • Honor Magic V5 is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Honor Magic V5 is said to be in the works as a successor to the Magic V3. While Honor is yet to confirm its arrival, new leaks coming out of China have offered hints about the foldable's launch timeline and specifications. The handset is tipped to come with a large battery that is claimed to the biggest among foldable phones. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The Honor Magic V5 is tipped to feature an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6.45-inch cover screen.

Multiple Chinese tipsters, including Smart Pikachu and Guan on Weibo, have claimed that the Honor Magic V5 will launch in China at the end of June. It is tipped to be unveiled alongside the Honor Watch 5 Ultra, new Honor earphones, tablets, and other devices.

Meanwhile, another Weibo user, Panda is Very Bald (translated from Chinese), replied to a post in the comment section stating that the Honor Magic V5 will have a 100mAh bigger battery than the Vivo X Fold 5. Most recently, the Vivo X Fold 5 was tipped to house a 6,000mAh battery. If the new claim is true, it indicates that the Honor Magic V5 will pack a 6,100mAh cell. 

Recently, an alleged 3C listing of the Honor Magic V5 had suggested a 6,100mAh battery and 66W wired fast charging. For comparison, the Magic V3 has a 5,150mAh battery with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The Honor Magic V5 is tipped to feature a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED cover screen and an 8-inch 2K inner display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and ship with Andorid 15 based Magic 9.0.

Honor executive Li Kun had claimed that the Magic V5 will have a thin build. The handset is likely to have an IPX8 rating and feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera with OIS support, an ultra-wide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. It is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader. 

