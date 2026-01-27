Honor appears to be gearing up for the launch of its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V6, with fresh leaks shedding light on its design and hardware upgrades. New information shared by well-known tipsters points to a slimmer and lighter build, along with several high-end features expected from a flagship foldable. These details build on earlier reports and suggest that Honor is aiming for a more refined and powerful device as it prepares to expand its foldable lineup in the coming months.

Honor Magic V6 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared a screenshot of a now-edited Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), revealing new details about Honor's upcoming foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V6.

According to the leak, the upcoming handset carries the internal codename Phenom and is set to be unveiled globally on March 1 at MWC Barcelona 2026, alongside the Honor Robot Phone. The post claims the phone will feature an ultra-thin glass-fibre body that is both lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, the Honor Magic V5.

Previous leaks claimed that the Honor Magic V6 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The latest post adds that the chip will come with "full tuning" which could be a reference to performance improvements.

Earlier reports suggested that Honor may equip the handset's main camera with a 200-megapixel large sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, and a 7000mAh-class battery on the Magic V6 model. The latest leak reiterates these claims and hints at support for wireless charging as well. Other features mentioned include full-rated water resistance and BeiDou satellite communication. The phone is tipped to launch in Snow White, Velvet Black, Sunrise Gold, and Red colour options.

Honor is also said to provide a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Honor Magic V6, which will be used for biometric authentication.

The current Honor Magic V5 carries a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, and a 5,820mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. At launch, it started in China at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,500) for the base 12GB + 256GB option.