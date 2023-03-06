iQoo Z7 will reportedly debut in India later this month. While the company is yet to officially reveal the launch date for the series, a recent report has tipped its expected India launch date in the country. The smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a dual rear camera setup. iQoo Z7 will succeed the iQoo Z6 which was launched last year in August 2021. The phone is teased to debut alongside an iQoo Z7x model, according to a tipster.

According to Twitter user Oneily Gadget (@OneilyGadget), the iQoo Z7 will be launched in India on March 21. The tipster has shared a screengrab of a Google search advertisement that purportedly contains the launch date for the upcoming smartphone.

Meanwhile, a Weibo post by tipster Panda is very bald (translated from Chinese) (via Playful Droid) suggests that the upcoming iQoo Z7 will be accompanied by another model dubbed thje iQoo Z7x. This handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 782 SoC, according to the tipster.

A few days back iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya also teased the upcoming Z-series smartphone via Twitter. The image showcased the rear panel of the smartphone, hinting that the iQoo Z7 could feature a rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The phone is shown to sport the iQoo branding at the bottom centre. However, the company is yet to confirm any details regarding the launch date, price in India, or the specifications of the smartphone.

The iQoo Z7 is expected to succeed the iQoo Z6 that was launched last year in August. iQoo Z6 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W Flash Charge fast charging technology. The phone packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.