Technology News

Honor Partners With Porsche Design; First Product to Be Unveiled in January

Honor has shared a poster on Weibo featuring Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the original designer of the legendary Porsche 911.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 December 2023 17:50 IST
Honor Partners With Porsche Design; First Product to Be Unveiled in January

Photo Credit: Porsche Design

Honor’s former parent company Huawei worked with Porsche Design previously

Highlights
  • Honor and Porsche Design have announced a long-term global partnership
  • Huawei also worked with Porsche Design in the past
  • Honor Magic 6 series is expected to launch next month
Advertisement

Honor and Porsche Design announced their global partnership on Thursday (December 14). The Chinese smartphone brand and the luxury lifestyle brand will work together to bring cutting-edge innovation and premium design to smart devices. The first product that will be a part of this collaboration is confirmed to be launched in China in January next year. Honor has not revealed the moniker of the device, however, a variant of the upcoming Honor Magic 6 series could be co-developed with Porsche Design.

Through a Weibo post on Thursday, Honor has revealed its collaboration with Porsche Design. The brand has shared a poster on the Chinese micro-blogging site featuring logos of both brands along with the tagline “Born for Pioneers.”

“We are honoured to work with a partner like Porsche Design and to explore how openness and innovative collaboration can merge exceptional design and outstanding performance to bring state-of-the-art technology to the premium segment of smart devices,” said Honor CEO George Zhao in a press release. “Honor's human-centric design melds with Porsche Design's brand philosophy to create intelligent luxury products that will accelerate the mobile lifestyle of tech enthusiasts and Porsche aficionados alike. This long-term collaboration between Honor and Porsche Design opens exciting new opportunities to bolster our growth in markets around the world" he added.

Honor has also shared an image featuring Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the original designer of the legendary Porsche 911. Honor's former parent company Huawei worked with Porsche Design previously to release the Porsche Design editions of Huawei Mate 40 RS and Mate 50 RS. The design studio was also behind several BlackBerry smartphones as well.

The first jointly developed smart device between Honor and Porsche Design will be unveiled in January 2024 in China. Honor's Magic 6 flagships, which are expected to go official early next year, might include a Porsche Design edition.

Honor's Magic 6 lineup is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with AI integration as well as upgraded satellite communication features. They will include a Magic Capsule feature resembling Apple's Dynamic Island. The handsets are said to come with a 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera and OmniVision's OV50K main sensor.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.76-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 9000
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1344x2772 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Porsche Design, Porsche, Honor Magic 6, Porsche 911
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
‘Wait is Frustrating’: Indian Crypto Players Fear Losing Web3 Talent, Funding Amid Legal Delays
Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases Comes to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s How to Use It

Related Stories

Honor Partners With Porsche Design; First Product to Be Unveiled in January
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Get Price Cuts on Imagine Store: See Deals
  2. Redmi Note 13 5G Series Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Realme C67 5G With IP54 Rating Launched in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus' Community Sale is Live With Discounts on These Products
  5. Lava Yuva 3 Pro With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Oppo Find X7, Find X7 Pro Specifications Tipped Online
  7. Nothing to Host Event at MWC 2024, Might Announce Phone 3
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip Review: Building on Basics
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Might Have Same Price as Galaxy S23 Series
  10. Infinix to Unveil Two New Charging Technologies at CES 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Partners With Porsche Design; First Product to Be Unveiled in January
  2. Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases Comes to Pixel Buds Pro: Here’s How to Use It
  3. Vivo V30 Lite Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Key Specifications Surface
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More Receive Price Cuts During Imagine Store Sale
  5. ‘Wait is Frustrating’: Indian Crypto Players Fear Losing Web3 Talent, Funding Amid Legal Delays
  6. Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus Update Delayed to Early 2024 With Promise of More Features
  7. Instagram Now Allows Users to Share Short, Looping Video Notes; Said to Be Testing New Privacy Feature
  8. Infinix to Unveil AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Technologies at CES 2024
  9. GTA 5 and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2023
  10. Realme C67 5G With 33W Fast Charging Support, IP54 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »