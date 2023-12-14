Honor Partners With Porsche Design; First Product to Be Unveiled in January

Honor and Porsche Design announced their global partnership on Thursday (December 14). The Chinese smartphone brand and the luxury lifestyle brand will work together to bring cutting-edge innovation and premium design to smart devices. The first product that will be a part of this collaboration is confirmed to be launched in China in January next year. Honor has not revealed the moniker of the device, however, a variant of the upcoming Honor Magic 6 series could be co-developed with Porsche Design.

Through a Weibo post on Thursday, Honor has revealed its collaboration with Porsche Design. The brand has shared a poster on the Chinese micro-blogging site featuring logos of both brands along with the tagline “Born for Pioneers.”

“We are honoured to work with a partner like Porsche Design and to explore how openness and innovative collaboration can merge exceptional design and outstanding performance to bring state-of-the-art technology to the premium segment of smart devices,” said Honor CEO George Zhao in a press release. “Honor's human-centric design melds with Porsche Design's brand philosophy to create intelligent luxury products that will accelerate the mobile lifestyle of tech enthusiasts and Porsche aficionados alike. This long-term collaboration between Honor and Porsche Design opens exciting new opportunities to bolster our growth in markets around the world" he added.

Honor has also shared an image featuring Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, the original designer of the legendary Porsche 911. Honor's former parent company Huawei worked with Porsche Design previously to release the Porsche Design editions of Huawei Mate 40 RS and Mate 50 RS. The design studio was also behind several BlackBerry smartphones as well.

The first jointly developed smart device between Honor and Porsche Design will be unveiled in January 2024 in China. Honor's Magic 6 flagships, which are expected to go official early next year, might include a Porsche Design edition.

Honor's Magic 6 lineup is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with AI integration as well as upgraded satellite communication features. They will include a Magic Capsule feature resembling Apple's Dynamic Island. The handsets are said to come with a 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera and OmniVision's OV50K main sensor.

