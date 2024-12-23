Technology News
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Camera Details Leaked; May Get 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens

It may get a ToF 3D depth camera alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 December 2024 11:45 IST
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Camera Details Leaked; May Get 200-Megapixel Telephoto Lens

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will come with a hexagonal rear camera module

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design may support 100W wired fast charging
  • The handset is expected to get a 50-megapixel OV50K primary sensor
  • The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design may ship with MagicOS 9
Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is set to be unveiled in China today. While the company has teased the design and key features of the handset, a tipster has now leaked its expected camera specifications ahead of its launch. Previous leaks had hinted at the display, build and battery details of the phone. The upcoming handset will succeed the Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, and is expected to join the Honor Magic 7 series, which was introduced in the country in October.

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design Camera, Other Features (Expected)

The Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is expected to get a 1/1.3-inch 50-megapixel OV50K primary sensor with a f/1.4-f2.0 physical variable aperture, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). This is said to be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with 122-degree field-of-view and 25mm macro mode capacities.

Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design is also tipped to include a 1/1.4-inch 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with a periscope lens. It is said to have support for OIS, up to 3x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, f/1.88 aperture, and a 1G+5P floating periscope structure. It will also likely get a dual electromagnetic motor, ALC coating, a 1200-point dTOF focus module, and a flicker sensor.

The company has already teased that the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will get the "industry's first periscope telephoto ultra-large aperture" as well as the "industry's first dual electromagnetic focus motor." The phone is confirmed to launch in China on December 23 at 2pm local time (4:30pm IST).

An earlier leak suggested that the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design will likely sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO display with a quad-curved design and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to get a ToF 3D depth camera alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9 and have support for 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
