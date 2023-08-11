Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Apple, Broadcom Reach 'Potential Settlement' With Caltech in WiFi Chip Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Apple, Broadcom Reach 'Potential Settlement' With Caltech in WiFi Chip Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Caltech previously won a verdict of more than $1.1 billion (roughly Rs. 9,103 crore) from Apple and Broadcom in the case that was later overturned.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2023 10:55 IST
Apple, Broadcom Reach 'Potential Settlement' With Caltech in WiFi Chip Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Photo Credit: AFP

California-based Caltech sued Apple and Broadcom in 2016

Highlights
  • Apple was ordered to pay $837.8 million in patent-infringement damages
  • Broadcom was ordered to pay $270.2 million (nearly Rs. 2,235 crore)
  • A trial scheduled to begin in June 2023 was postponed indefinitely in May

The California Institute of Technology has reached a "potential settlement" in a high-stakes patent infringement lawsuit against Apple and Broadcom over Wi-Fi chips, according to a Thursday filing in federal court.

Caltech previously won a verdict of more than $1.1 billion (nearly Rs. 9,100 crore) from Apple and Broadcom in the case that was later overturned.

The potential settlement was disclosed in a court document filed in US District Court in Los Angeles without further details following a telephone conference. It was unclear if the agreement involved both Apple and Broadcom.

Representatives for Caltech, Apple, and Broadcom did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The court ordered the parties to file a joint status report by August 18.

Pasadena, California-based Caltech sued Apple and Broadcom in 2016, alleging that millions of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and other Apple devices using Broadcom chips infringed its wireless communication patents. A jury ordered Apple to pay $837.8 million (nearly Rs. 6,932 crore) and Broadcom to pay $270.2 (nearly Rs. 2,235 crore) million in patent-infringement damages in 2020.

A US appeals court overturned the award last year and ordered a new trial on damages, finding the amount was "legally unsupportable." A trial that had been scheduled to begin in June 2023 was postponed indefinitely in May.

Caltech told a Texas federal court on Tuesday that it had settled a related lawsuit against Samsung. The university has also sued Microsoft, Dell and HP over its Wi-Fi patents in cases that are pending. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Broadcom, caltech
Disney, Netflix, Media Firms Rake in Profit Amid SAG, WGA Hollywood Strikes

Related Stories

Apple, Broadcom Reach 'Potential Settlement' With Caltech in WiFi Chip Patent Infringement Lawsuit
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G 12GB RAM Variant Launched in India at This Price
  2. This New OnePlus Smartphone Will Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage
  3. Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Honor 90 Series May Debut Soon
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Might Get 6GB RAM; A17 Bionic SoC Specifications Leak Online
  5. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details
  6. PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
  7. Poco Pods True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Intel's Sandra Rivera Talks About Ambitions in India, Future Investments
  9. Vivo Pad Air Tablet With 11.5-Inch Display Announced: Details
  10. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Confirmed to Offer 24GB RAM, 1TB Storage; to Get Repositioned Fingerprint Sensor
  2. X Video Calling Support Confirmed by CEO Linda Yaccarino as Elon Musk-Led Firm Expands Functionality
  3. Elon Musk's X Reduces Minimum Requirement for Impressions for Ad Revenue Sharing to 5 Million
  4. PVR Inox Launches Standalone IMAX Experience at Delhi’s Priya Cinema
  5. WhatsApp Beta Adds Multi-Account Feature for Testers on Android: How It Works
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets Android 14-Based One UI 6 Beta Update in Select Regions
  7. Bitcoin Price Stays Under $30,000; Ether, Stablecoins and Memecoins Register Losses
  8. Microsoft's Role in US Government Data Breach to Be Investigated by Cybersecurity Panel: Report
  9. Honor India Teases New Product Launch, Madhav Sheth Confirms Association With the Brand
  10. Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, Sea of Stars, and Lost Judgement lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for August 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.