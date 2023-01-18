Samsung Galaxy A24 4G has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website bearing the model number SM-A245F. The upcoming Galaxy A series handset will reportedly come with 4GB RAM and run on Android 13. The smartphone also scored 561 points on Geekbench's single-core test and 1,943 points on the multi-core test, according to the report. It was reported earlier that the model may have a 50-megapixel primary sensor, powered by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A24 was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site, hinting at an imminent India launch.

MySmartPrice first spotted the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G on the Geekbench website with 4GB RAM onboard and running Android 13 operating system. It is expected that the phone will have Samsung's latest One UI 5.0 skin on top. The report adds that the phone, spotted with the model number SM-A245F, scored 561 points on Geekbench's single-core test and 1,943 points on the multi-core test.

The listing mentioned in the report also includes an octa-core CPU with a 2 + 6 core configuration. Two of the eight cores are clocked at 2.20GHz and are expected to be performance cores. While the remaining six cores, which seem to be efficiency cores, are clocked at 2.0GHz each. A Mali G57 graphics unit is also revealed in the listing.

The details revealed in the Geekbench listing hint towards the Samsung Galaxy A24 to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. If that happens, it will be the first Helio G99-powered Samsung smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A24 was previously spotted on the BIS website, hinting at its imminent India release. In a previous report from October 2022, it was suggested that the upcoming smartphone may have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. If true, it will be regarded as a major upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy A23, which debuted with an LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and was backed by a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

It was reported last year that Samsung was working on a new lineup of A series smartphone devices, namely the Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54. The report stated that the triple rear camera unit of Samsung Galaxy A24 will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor.

