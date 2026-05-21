Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased as Details of India Launch Timeline Surface Online

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased as Details of India Launch Timeline Surface Online

The Oppo Reno 16 series will reportedly comprise four models in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 May 2026 15:03 IST
Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased as Details of India Launch Timeline Surface Online

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 is confirmed to launch in three colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Reno 16 series launch is scheduled for May 25
  • Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro are said to feature identical rear cameras
  • The lineup could launch in India soon
Advertisement

Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 is scheduled to launch in China next week. As we wait for the launch, Oppo has disclosed the rear camera details of the upcoming Reno 16 series. The Oppo Reno 16 is confirmed to come with 200-megapixel rear camera units. The standard Reno 16 model is already teased to be available in three colour options with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, a leak has suggested a launch timeline for the Reno 16 family in India.

Oppo Reno 16 Will Feature 200-Megapixel Primary Camera

Through new Weibo teasers, Oppo revealed the rear camera specifications of the Oppo Reno 16 series. Both Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 are confirmed to come with a 200-megapixel main camera. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an LED flash unit. The megapixel count of the phones will be identical, but the camera hardware may vary.

Meanwhile, as per a report by 91mobiles citing industry sources, Oppo will release the Reno 16 series in India this July, roughly a month after its China launch. The report further claims that the Oppo Reno 16 series will include four models in India, including Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, Reno 16 Pro Mini, and Reno 16c.

Oppo already announced that the vanilla Oppo Reno 16 will be offered in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colours in China. It will be launched in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB +1TB RAM and storage options

The Reno 16 series launch is scheduled for May 25 at 6pm local time (3:30 pm IST). It will be launched alongside the Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS. The upcoming devices are currently available for pre-reservations in China. 

As per previous leaks, the Reno 16 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. It could run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 16, Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo S60 Colour Options Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications, Features

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased as Details of India Launch Timeline Surface Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Vibe 2 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery
  2. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro With 12mm Drivers Arrives in India at This Price
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launches in India With Hasselblad-Tuned Camera Setup
  4. Vi Expands 5G Footprint in West Bengal, Plans Rollout Across 10 Cities
  5. Oppo Find X9s With Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Arrives in India at This Price
  6. Xiaomi 17 Max Debuts With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned Cameras: See Price
  7. Google's AI Studio Will Soon Let Android Users Vibe Code Apps
  8. Android 17 Will Arrive With This Apple Continuity-Inspired Feature
  9. Poco Pad C1 Debuts With a Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen 2 Chip and a 7,600mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Gemini Offers Agentic Design Creation With New Adobe and Canva Connectors
  2. Xiaomi 17 Max Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Leica-Tuned 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro Launched in India With Up to 54 Hours of Music Playback, 12mm Drivers: Price, Features
  4. Vi Expands 5G Network in West Bengal, Plans Rollout Across 10 Cities
  5. Sony Hikes PS Plus Prices Across All Tiers in India: Check New Pricing
  6. Vivo Y600 Turbo Launch Date Revealed as Tipster Leaks Handset's Key Specifications
  7. Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro Rear Camera Details Teased as Details of India Launch Timeline Surface Online
  8. Vivo S60 Colour Options Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in China: Expected Specifications, Features
  9. Google Is Bringing AI Studio to Android Smartphones, Will Let Users Vibe Code Apps
  10. Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro With 6.47-Inch Display Reportedly in Development; Could Join Galaxy S27 Lineup Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »