Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 is scheduled to launch in China next week. As we wait for the launch, Oppo has disclosed the rear camera details of the upcoming Reno 16 series. The Oppo Reno 16 is confirmed to come with 200-megapixel rear camera units. The standard Reno 16 model is already teased to be available in three colour options with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, a leak has suggested a launch timeline for the Reno 16 family in India.

Oppo Reno 16 Will Feature 200-Megapixel Primary Camera

Through new Weibo teasers, Oppo revealed the rear camera specifications of the Oppo Reno 16 series. Both Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 are confirmed to come with a 200-megapixel main camera. The rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an LED flash unit. The megapixel count of the phones will be identical, but the camera hardware may vary.

Meanwhile, as per a report by 91mobiles citing industry sources, Oppo will release the Reno 16 series in India this July, roughly a month after its China launch. The report further claims that the Oppo Reno 16 series will include four models in India, including Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, Reno 16 Pro Mini, and Reno 16c.

Oppo already announced that the vanilla Oppo Reno 16 will be offered in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colours in China. It will be launched in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB +1TB RAM and storage options

The Reno 16 series launch is scheduled for May 25 at 6pm local time (3:30 pm IST). It will be launched alongside the Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS. The upcoming devices are currently available for pre-reservations in China.

As per previous leaks, the Reno 16 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. It could run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s chipset.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.