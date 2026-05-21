Oppo Find X9s was launched in India on Thursday as the third model in the tech firm's flagship Find X9 series. The smartphone arrived in the country a month after it was unveiled in select global markets on April 21. The new Find X9s is available for pre-order in India in three colour options. The phone is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series chipset, paired with a 7,025mAh battery. The handset boasts a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera system, comprising three 50-megapixel shooters. It also sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ OLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Oppo Find X9s Price in India, Availability

Oppo Find X9s price in India starts at Rs. 79,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 89,999. The company is also offering a flat 10 percent instant cashback, along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000. Customers can avail up to 24 months of interest-free EMI options.

The handset is currently available for pre-order and is scheduled to go on sale in India on May 28 via Amazon and the Oppo online store. The Oppo Find X9s is offered in Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset Orange colourways.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications, Features

The Oppo Find X9s is a dual SIM handset that ships with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz of touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 460 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The company claims that the phone ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset powers the new Oppo Find X9s, along with an Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a laser focusing sensor, a spectral sensor, and an IR blaster.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9s boasts a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view and a 50-megapixel (f/2.6) periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the Oppo Find X9s carries a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) front-facing camera. The phone is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Oppo Find X9s is backed by a 7,025mAh battery and features support for 80W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.1, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The phone also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It measures 156.98x73.93x7.99mm and weighs about 202g.

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