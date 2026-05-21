The Oppo Find X9 Ultra was launched in India on Thursday as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship Find X9 lineup. Debuting alongside the Find X9s, it joins the existing Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro models in the country. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM. It is equipped with a quad rear camera unit co-developed with Hasselblad. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired fast charging.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Price in India, Availability

The price of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,69,999 for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. Oppo has introduced its latest handset in two colourways — Canyon Orange and Tundra Umber.

It is available for pre-order in India via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Oppo online store. Customers who pre-book the smartphone will receive a complimentary premium gift box worth Rs. 11,000, which includes an Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro TWS and an official Oppo Find X9 Ultra cover case. The offer is valid from May 14 to May 27, subject to stock availability.

The brand is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 22,000 on eligible trade-ins. Buyers can further avail of up to 24 months of zero down payment financing options and receive up to 10 percent instant cashback on purchases made using SBI Card, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank cards, as well as eligible UPI transactions.

Additional benefits include up to 60 percent assured buyback value, 180-day hardware defect replacement support, and complimentary access to Google AI Pro with 5TB of cloud storage for three months. Customers will also receive a three-month Spotify Premium Standard subscription at no extra cost.

Jio users purchasing the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be eligible for 5,000GB of cloud storage for six months, and Google Gemini benefits worth up to Rs. 15,000 as part of the bundled telecom offer.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano/ eSIM) Oppo Find X9 Ultra runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 510ppi pixel density, and 10-bit colour depth. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Under the hood, the Find X9 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

On the camera front, Oppo has equipped its latest flagship phone with a Hasselblad-tuned quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-telephoto camera. The latter offers up to 10x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. There is also a dedicated colour reproduction lens. On the front, the phone sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The handset supports 8K video recording at 30fps, along with 4K recording at up to 120fps and Dolby Vision video capture. Co-developed with Hasselblad, the Find X9 Ultra comes with shooting modes such as Hasselblad imaging and XPAN mode.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X9 Ultra include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C. It also features a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures approximately 163.16×76.97×8.65mm and tips the scales at 235g.