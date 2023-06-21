iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is scheduled to launch in India on July 4. The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was released in China in December 2022. The Racing Edition model is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The design of the Neo 7 Pro model along with several key specifications of its Indian variant have been leaked previously. A new leak suggests the price of the handset in the country.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared over a tweet that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will likely be priced in India under Rs. 40,000. This backs up an earlier tip that suggested the phone will be available within the Rs. 40,000 segment, to compete with models like the OnePlus 11R 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, and the Vivo V27 Pro 5G.

The phone has previously been teased to launch with Dark Storm (black) and Fearless Flame (orange) colour options with a vegan leather finish. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to be available in two storage variants — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Neo 7 Pro is already making a stronger case for being a rebadged Neo 7 Racing Edition, since it also is equipped with a similar chipset. Much like the Racing Edition model, the Neo 7 Pro has also been tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The upcoming Neo 7 Pro, set to join the lineup of the iQoo Neo 7 5G, which was released in the country earlier this year, is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

In the camera department, the triple rear camera unit of the Neo 7 Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfie camera is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.