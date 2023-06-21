Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 June 2023 17:17 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is seen in an orange shade with vegan leather back panel

Highlights
  • The phone is likely to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display
  • It is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor
  • It is likely to pack a a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is scheduled to launch in India on July 4. The phone is expected to be a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was released in China in December 2022. The Racing Edition model is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The design of the Neo 7 Pro model along with several key specifications of its Indian variant have been leaked previously. A new leak suggests the price of the handset in the country.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared over a tweet that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will likely be priced in India under Rs. 40,000. This backs up an earlier tip that suggested the phone will be available within the Rs. 40,000 segment, to compete with models like the OnePlus 11R 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, and the Vivo V27 Pro 5G.

The phone has previously been teased to launch with Dark Storm (black) and Fearless Flame (orange) colour options with a vegan leather finish. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to be available in two storage variants —  8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. 

Confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Neo 7 Pro is already making a stronger case for being a rebadged Neo 7 Racing Edition, since it also is equipped with a similar chipset. Much like the Racing Edition model, the Neo 7 Pro has also been tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The upcoming Neo 7 Pro, set to join the lineup of the iQoo Neo 7 5G, which was released in the country earlier this year, is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

In the camera department, the triple rear camera unit of the Neo 7 Pro is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. The selfie camera is likely to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G price in India, iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G specifications, iqoo, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Neeyat, Starring Vidya Balan, Gets New Teaser and Posters Ahead of Trailer Release
Fake ‘Trezor Wallet Suite’ Tops Apple App Store’s Search Results, Bitcoiners Exercise Caution

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  4. Instagram Users Can Now Download Reels From Public Accounts: Details
  5. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  6. Here's What a Zeiss Prescription Lens for the Apple Vision Pro Looks Like
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
  9. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Could Be Cheaper Than Last Year's Model: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Help Indian Customers Exchange Rs. 2,000 Note via Amazon Pay Wallet: Here's How
  2. Coinbase Launched Unusual Legal Offensive Months Before US SEC Crackdown
  3. Instagram Rolls Out Ability to Download Reels From Public Account: Here's How It Works
  4. Nothing Smartwatch Purportedly Spotted on BIS Website, May Launch in India Soon: Details
  5. Fake ‘Trezor Wallet Suite’ Tops Apple App Store’s Search Results, Bitcoiners Exercise Caution
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  7. Neeyat, Starring Vidya Balan, Gets New Teaser and Posters Ahead of Trailer Release
  8. Samsung Partners With YogiFi, Introduces Interactive Yoga Sessions on Its Smart TVs
  9. Unlike Netflix, Zee5 Does Not Consider Password Sharing a Big Problem
  10. Zeiss Reveals Apple Vision Pro Prescription Optical Inserts Ahead of 2024 Debut: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.