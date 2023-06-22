Nothing, the Carl Pei-led UK startup is all set to unveil the Nothing Phone 2 on July 11 through a virtual event. As the UK brand gears up for the release of the successor to the Nothing Phone 1, speculation surrounding its features and specifications continue to surface online. Most recently, a French media report has suggested the European pricing details of the Nothing Phone 1 alongside the RAM and storage configurations as well as colour options. It seems like the Nothing Phone 2 would be costlier than its predecessor due to the chipset upgrade. The flagship will run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and is said to pack up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage.

According to a Dealabs report, the Nothing Phone 2 will have a price tag of EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 65,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The handset will reportedly be available in black and white shades.

The report points to a significant price hike for the successor to the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone costs EUR 469 in the European markets for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher cost can be attributed to the chipset upgrade on the Nothing Phone 2, which is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

The Nothing Phone 1 was unveiled in July last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 32,999 in India. The company later increased the price of the smartphone by Rs. 1,000.

The launch date of the Nothing Phone 2 is set for July 11. The phone will be launched at a virtual event and it will be live streamed via the company's official channels. The upcoming handset will go on sale in India via Flipkart, according to the company.

