Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2 Price, Storage Options Leaked; May Cost More Than the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK

Nothing Phone 2 Price, Storage Options Leaked; May Cost More Than the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK

Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 June 2023 09:42 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Price, Storage Options Leaked; May Cost More Than the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 (pictured) will be succeeded by the Phone 2 on July 11

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 will reportedly debut in two storage configurations
  • The upcoming handset from Nothing will go on sale in India via Flipkart
  • It will succeed the Nothing Phone 1 that was unveiled in July last year

Nothing, the Carl Pei-led UK startup is all set to unveil the Nothing Phone 2 on July 11 through a virtual event. As the UK brand gears up for the release of the successor to the Nothing Phone 1, speculation surrounding its features and specifications continue to surface online. Most recently, a French media report has suggested the European pricing details of the Nothing Phone 1 alongside the RAM and storage configurations as well as colour options. It seems like the Nothing Phone 2 would be costlier than its  predecessor due to the chipset upgrade. The flagship will run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and is said to pack up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 512GB of onboard storage.

According to a Dealabs report, the Nothing Phone 2 will have a price tag of EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 65,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The handset will reportedly be available in black and white shades.

The report points to a significant price hike for the successor to the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone costs EUR 469 in the European markets for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher cost can be attributed to the chipset upgrade on the Nothing Phone 2, which is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 1 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.

The Nothing Phone 1 was unveiled in July last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 32,999 in India. The company later increased the price of the smartphone by Rs. 1,000.

The launch date of the Nothing Phone 2 is set for July 11. The phone will be launched at a virtual event and it will be live streamed via the company's official channels. The upcoming handset will go on sale in India via Flipkart, according to the company.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 Price, Nothing Phone 2 specifications, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Uber to Lay Off 200 Employees in Recruitment Division to Cut Costs and Streamline Operations

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2 Price, Storage Options Leaked; May Cost More Than the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  4. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Introduced in These New Colour Options in India
  7. Neeyat, Starring Vidya Balan, Gets New Teaser and Posters Ahead of Trailer Release
  8. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Silence Unknown Callers' Feature to All Users
  10. Amazon Duped Millions of Customers Into Prime Subscription: US Watchdog
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Resumes Paying Google Cloud for Services, Companies to Explore Deeper Partnership: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Price, Storage Options Leaked; May Cost More Than the Nothing Phone 1 in the UK
  3. Uber to Lay Off 200 Employees in Recruitment Division to Cut Costs and Streamline Operations
  4. Amazon Duped Millions of Customers Into Signing Up for Prime, Says US Regulator in a Lawsuit
  5. 5G in India Seen Accounting for About 57 Percent of Mobile Subscriptions by 2028: Ericsson Mobility Report
  6. Ola Begins Construction Work of 100GWh Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu
  7. Microsoft Launches New Computing Service, Aims to Help Speed Up R&D
  8. Google Fined $15 Million for Infringing Patents Related to Audio Software
  9. Google Filed Complaint Against Microsoft for Dominant Cloud Services Position: Report
  10. Redmi K60 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Charging Capacity Hinted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.