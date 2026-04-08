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  • Moto Pad (2026) Launched With 7,040mAh Battery, 11 Inch 2.5K Display: Price, Specifications

Moto Pad (2026) Launched With 7,040mAh Battery, 11-Inch 2.5K Display: Price, Specifications

Moto Pad (2026) appears to be the rebranded version of the Moto Pad 60 Neo, which was launched in India last year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 April 2026 14:20 IST
Moto Pad (2026) Launched With 7,040mAh Battery, 11-Inch 2.5K Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Pad (2026) features a single rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Moto Pad (2026) features a MediaTek chipset
  • Moto Pad (2026) is offered in a single colourway
  • The tablet will go on sale in the US on April 30
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Moto Pad (2026) was launched in the US on Tuesday by the smartphone maker. The new tablet was unveiled by the company alongside the new Moto G Stylus handset. While the company has not confirmed this, the Moto Pad (2026) appears to be a rebranded version of the Moto Pad 60 Neo, which was launched in India in September last year. Both tablets offer the same specifications, features, and design. The Moto Pad (2026) is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 7,040mAh battery. The tablet also supports 20W wired fast charging.

Moto Pad (2026) Price, Availability

Pricing for the Moto Pad (2026) is set at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option. The new tablet is set to go on sale in the US on April 30 via T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile offline stores. However, T-Mobile subscribers can also buy the tablet directly from the Motorola US online store. The new Moto Pad (2026) is offered in a single Pantone-curated Bronze Green colourway.

Moto Pad (2026) Specifications, Features

The Moto Pad (2026) is a 5G tablet that boasts an 11-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) display, offering up to 500 nits peak brightness, up to 90Hz of refresh rate, 72 percent NTSC colour gamut, along with TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free and Low Blue Light certifications. The tablet is equipped with a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The company says that the Moto Pad (2026) is also backed by a 7,040mAh battery. Motorola claims that the tablet will provide up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also features support for 20W wired fast charging.

While Motorola has yet to reveal other details about the Moto Pad (2026), one can look at the specifications and features of the Moto Pad 60 Neo for reference. The tablet carries a single 8-megapixel rear camera. Moreover, it is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, the tablet supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.2. It measures 254.59×166.15×6.99mm, and weighs about 480g.

Moto Pad (2026)

Moto Pad (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7,040mAh
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Further reading: Moto Pad 2026, Moto Pad 2026 Launch, Moto Pad 2026 Price, Moto Pad 2026 Specifications, Moto Pad 60 Neo, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Moto Pad (2026) Launched With 7,040mAh Battery, 11-Inch 2.5K Display: Price, Specifications
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