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  • Honor 600 Elite Listed on EMVCo Database Alongside Honor 600s and 600 Lite S Models, Could Launch Soon

Honor 600 Elite Listed on EMVCo Database Alongside Honor 600s and 600 Lite S Models, Could Launch Soon

The EMVCo listings only confirm the model names, model numbers, Android version and NFC support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 19:05 IST
Honor 600 Elite Listed on EMVCo Database Alongside Honor 600s and 600 Lite S Models, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 600 series may gain three new smartphone models

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Highlights
  • Honor 600 Lite S and 600s appear on EMVCo
  • Honor 600 Elite also secures EMVCo certification
  • NFC connectivity is listed for the new Honor devices
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The Honor 600 smartphone lineup could soon be expanded with three additional models in the coming months, according to a new report. The Honor 600 Lite S, Honor 600s and Honor 600 Elite have reportedly appeared on the EMVCo certification database, suggesting their launch could be nearing. The listings reveal their model numbers and confirm support for Android 16 and NFC connectivity. They also hint that two of the upcoming handsets may share their hardware with existing or yet-to-be-announced Honor smartphones.

Honor 600 Lite S, Honor 600s Could Be Rebranded Models

The Tech Outlook reports that EMVCo certification listings have surfaced for the Honor 600 Lite S and Honor 600s. Both smartphones appear with the model number MRK-NX1 and registration number HODC.V 21 0404.

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The identifiers match those previously linked to the unannounced Honor X7e Plus 5G as well as the Honor 600 Smart 5G, which has already been launched. This raises the possibility that the Honor 600 Lite S and Honor 600s could be rebranded versions of those devices with largely identical hardware.

The EMVCo listings also reportedly indicate that the Honor 600 Lite S and Honor 600s will ship with Android 16. NFC support has been confirmed for both smartphones, indicating they should support contactless payment services.

EMVCo has also reportedly listed a third handset carrying the Honor 600 Elite branding. Unlike the other two models, it bears the model number MRK-NX3 while retaining the registration number HODC.V 21 0404.

Available certification details for the Honor 600 Elite remain limited to Android 16 software and NFC support. Beyond these details, the database does not reveal any additional hardware specifications for the device.

At present, the EMVCo listings only confirm the model names, model numbers, Android version and NFC support for the three smartphones. Further leaks or certification listings in the coming weeks are expected to reveal more about their specifications, launch timeline and market availability.

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Further reading: Honor, Honor 600 Series, Honor 600 Lite S, Honor 600s, Honor 600 Elite, Honor 600 Smart 5G, Honor X7e Plus 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Honor 600 Elite Listed on EMVCo Database Alongside Honor 600s and 600 Lite S Models, Could Launch Soon
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