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  • Honor X7e Plus 5G Reportedly Listed on TDRA and SGS Databases, May Launch in UAE and Other Global Markets

Honor X7e Plus 5G Reportedly Listed on TDRA and SGS Databases, May Launch in UAE and Other Global Markets

Certifications suggest that Honor could launch X7e Plus 5G in multiple regions outside of China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2026 13:19 IST
Honor X7e Plus 5G Reportedly Listed on TDRA and SGS Databases, May Launch in UAE and Other Global Markets

Photo Credit: Honor

The Honor X7e 4G (pictured) was recently launched in Malaysia

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Highlights
  • The TDRA listing reveals the handset's model number to be MRK-NX1
  • It also appeared on the SGS platform with certification number FI-69290
  • The handset is expected to be launched in the UAE
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The Honor X7e 4G was recently launched in select global markets as the latest addition to the brand's X7 lineup. The rumour mill suggests that it could be joined by another handset soon. An upcoming Honor phone, ubiquitously known as the Honor X7e Plus 5G, was recently spotted on multiple certification sites, indicating its launch in select global markets beyond China. While the listings do not reveal any specifications, it does hint towards its imminent debut.

Honor X7e Plus 5G Could Be Available Outside China Soon

The Honor X7e Plus 5G has been spotted on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification platform (via The Tech Outlook). The listing was filed on June 11 and carries the equipment registration number ER60470/26. It also reveals the handset's model number to be MRK-NX1, while also confirming its moniker.

Though no specifications are listed, it confirms that the purported handset will support 5G connectivity. This would mark an upgrade over the recently launched Honor X7e, which debuted as a 4G phone.

Separately, the same handset also appeared on the SGS certification platform with certification number FI-69290. The listing is slightly older, dated May 8. It carries a few regulatory details related to power and safety compliance. According to the certification, the purported Honor X7e Plus 5G can be powered either through an external adaptor or an internal lithium battery. It is rated for operation at altitudes of up to 2,000 metres.

The SGS documentation also contains references to country codes associated with European Union markets, as well as Saudi Arabia. This suggests that Honor could be planning to launch the smartphone in multiple regions outside of China.

Details about the handset's specifications, such as its processor, display, cameras, battery capacity, or charging capabilities, have yet to be revealed.

For reference, the standard Honor X7e is powered by MediaTek's Helio G81 Ultra chipset. It sports a 6.61-inch HD+ TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset is equipped with a single 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Honor X7e is backed by a 7,500mAh battery, while featuring support for 45W wired fast charging.

Honor X7e

Honor X7e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
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Further reading: Honor X7e Plus 5G, Honor X7e Plus 5G Specifications, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Honor X7e Plus 5G Reportedly Listed on TDRA and SGS Databases, May Launch in UAE and Other Global Markets
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