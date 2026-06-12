The Honor X7e 4G was recently launched in select global markets as the latest addition to the brand's X7 lineup. The rumour mill suggests that it could be joined by another handset soon. An upcoming Honor phone, ubiquitously known as the Honor X7e Plus 5G, was recently spotted on multiple certification sites, indicating its launch in select global markets beyond China. While the listings do not reveal any specifications, it does hint towards its imminent debut.

Honor X7e Plus 5G Could Be Available Outside China Soon

The Honor X7e Plus 5G has been spotted on the UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) certification platform (via The Tech Outlook). The listing was filed on June 11 and carries the equipment registration number ER60470/26. It also reveals the handset's model number to be MRK-NX1, while also confirming its moniker.

Though no specifications are listed, it confirms that the purported handset will support 5G connectivity. This would mark an upgrade over the recently launched Honor X7e, which debuted as a 4G phone.

Separately, the same handset also appeared on the SGS certification platform with certification number FI-69290. The listing is slightly older, dated May 8. It carries a few regulatory details related to power and safety compliance. According to the certification, the purported Honor X7e Plus 5G can be powered either through an external adaptor or an internal lithium battery. It is rated for operation at altitudes of up to 2,000 metres.

The SGS documentation also contains references to country codes associated with European Union markets, as well as Saudi Arabia. This suggests that Honor could be planning to launch the smartphone in multiple regions outside of China.

Details about the handset's specifications, such as its processor, display, cameras, battery capacity, or charging capabilities, have yet to be revealed.

For reference, the standard Honor X7e is powered by MediaTek's Helio G81 Ultra chipset. It sports a 6.61-inch HD+ TFT LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset is equipped with a single 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture. It has a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The Honor X7e is backed by a 7,500mAh battery, while featuring support for 45W wired fast charging.