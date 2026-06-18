Vivo X Fold 6 is set to debut on June 26, and the company has already opened pre-orders for the phone in China. Vivo has also started teasing the book-style foldable phone through new promotional posts, showcasing the key specifications. The Vivo X Fold 6 is confirmed to offer improved battery and durability over last year's Vivo X Fold 5. The upcoming foldable has also been teased to arrive in four colour options. It will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset under the hood.

Vivo X Fold 6 to Arrive With IPX8, IPX9 Ratings

In a new Weibo post, Vivo executive Han Boxiao (translated from Chinese) confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 6 will have a 7000mAh 'Blue Ocean' battery, marking a notable upgrade over the 6,000mAh cell on the Vivo X Fold 5. The battery of the upcoming foldable is claimed to feature the industry's first fifth-generation silicon anode technology.

The battery of the Vivo X Fold 6 is claimed to deliver up to 9.8 hours of battery life under heavy load conditions and a 30 percent improvement in performance over the previous model. The battery is said to offer stable battery life even in a minus 20 degree Celsius conditions.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is confirmed to offer an IPX8+IPX9 dust and water resistance rating. It is teased to feature a lightweight hinge for stable opening and closing during continuous folding. The phone has an upgraded Universal Signal Amplification System 3.0, which features a self-developed 1+4 communication chipset with one Universal Signal Amplification chip and four Wi-Fi-enhanced wall-penetrating chips. It is claimed to offer improved signal reception and communication in places like high-speed rail, high-rise elevators, and highways.

Further, Weibo teasers confirm that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in Black Gold, Blue Hole, Polar Night and Salt Lake (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is already confirmed to run on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset. The phone will have a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera.

The handset is scheduled to be launched in China on June 26. It is currently available for pre-order online across the Vivo China Website, JD.com and Tmall. Customers reserving the phone are confirmed to get early discounts and trade-in subsidies of up to CNY 1500 (roughly Rs. 20,000)

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