Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X Fold 6 Battery and Durability Details Teased Days Ahead of June 26 Launch

Vivo X Fold 6 will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 June 2026 15:35 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Battery and Durability Details Teased Days Ahead of June 26 Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 6 will come in four colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 6 will have a IPX8+IPX9 rated build
  • It is scheduled to be launched in China on June 26
  • Vivo X Fold 6 will offer a 200-megapixel primary camera
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 6 is set to debut on June 26, and the company has already opened pre-orders for the phone in China. Vivo has also started teasing the book-style foldable phone through new promotional posts, showcasing the key specifications. The Vivo X Fold 6 is confirmed to offer improved battery and durability over last year's Vivo X Fold 5. The upcoming foldable has also been teased to arrive in four colour options. It will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset under the hood. 

Vivo X Fold 6 to Arrive With IPX8, IPX9 Ratings

In a new Weibo post, Vivo executive Han Boxiao (translated from Chinese) confirmed that the Vivo X Fold 6 will have a 7000mAh 'Blue Ocean' battery, marking a notable upgrade over the 6,000mAh cell on the Vivo X Fold 5. The battery of the upcoming foldable is claimed to feature the industry's first fifth-generation silicon anode technology.

Voltvivo X Fold 6 Discussion
Explore More...

The battery of the Vivo X Fold 6 is claimed to deliver up to 9.8 hours of battery life under heavy load conditions and a 30 percent improvement in performance over the previous model. The battery is said to offer stable battery life even in a minus 20 degree Celsius conditions. 

The Vivo X Fold 6 is confirmed to offer an IPX8+IPX9 dust and water resistance rating. It is teased to feature a lightweight hinge for stable opening and closing during continuous folding. The phone has an upgraded Universal Signal Amplification System 3.0, which features a self-developed 1+4 communication chipset with one Universal Signal Amplification chip and four Wi-Fi-enhanced wall-penetrating chips. It is claimed to offer improved signal reception and communication in places like high-speed rail, high-rise elevators, and highways.

Further, Weibo teasers confirm that the Vivo X Fold 6 will be launched in Black Gold, Blue Hole, Polar Night and Salt Lake (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Vivo X Fold 6 is already confirmed to run on a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset. The phone will have a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera.

The handset is scheduled to be launched in China on June 26. It is currently available for pre-order online across the Vivo China Website, JD.com and Tmall. Customers reserving the phone are confirmed to get early discounts and trade-in subsidies of up to CNY 1500 (roughly Rs. 20,000)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Immersive Display
  • Decent Battery
  • Strong Camera performance
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • Only four Android OS updates promised
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
GTA 5 Owners to Get Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Version Upgrades Ahead of New Heist

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 6 Battery and Durability Details Teased Days Ahead of June 26 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 6 Battery, Durability Details Teased Days Ahead of Debut
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Dates Announced, Drops Prime Membership Price
  3. Samsung Finally Rolls Out Its Health App Update With These Features
  4. JBL Live 780NC, Live 680NC Debut in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life
  5. Telecos Reportedly Oppose TRAI Proposal on Cheaper Voice and SMS Packs
  6. Oppo Reno 15A 5G Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  7. ChatGPT's Grip on AI Assistant Market Weakens Despite Record User Base
  8. GTA 5 Owners to Get Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Upgrades Ahead of New Heist
  9. This Upcoming OnePlus N6 Could Arrive With This MediaTek Chip in India
  10. The OnePlus 15R Is Now Available in a New 16GB RAM Variant at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X80 Pro Max Key Specifications, Storage Options Revealed via China Telecom Listing Days Before Launch
  2. Vivo X Fold 6 Battery and Durability Details Teased Days Ahead of June 26 Launch
  3. GTA 5 Owners to Get Free PS5, Xbox Series X/S Version Upgrades Ahead of New Heist
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2026 Sale Dates Announced, Prime Membership Price Drops to Rs. 999
  5. Oppo Reno 15A 5G Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Bitcoin Slips Below $64,000 as Hawkish US Fed Outlook Dampens Market Sentiment
  7. Epic Games Confirms Unreal Engine 6 Comes With Claude, Gemini Integration; Releases UE 5.8 Update
  8. OnePlus N6 Runs Geekbench With a MediaTek Dimensity 6 Series Chip, 6GB RAM
  9. JBL Live 780NC, JBL Live 680NC Launched in India With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Health Update Starts Rolling Out With Vitals, Heart Health Score and More Improvements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »