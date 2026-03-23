Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max was launched in China by the smartphone maker on Monday as the latest addition to its Enjoy lineup. The company also unveiled the new Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus. Both Enjoy series handsets are set to go on sale in the country early next month via the company's online store. While the Pro Max model will be available in four colour options, the Plus variant will be sold in China in three shades. Both handsets are powered by Huawei's proprietary Kirin 8000 chipset. The two ship with the tech firm's latest HarmonyOS 6.0. Moreover, both are equipped with 50-megapixel main rear cameras.

Huawei Enjoy 90 Series Price, Availability

In China, the Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the base 128GB configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 256GB configuration costs CNY 1,799 (about Rs. 24,000). The phone is offered in Feather Sand White, Starry Night Black, and Starry Sea Blue colour options.

On the other hand, pricing for the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the base 128GB storage. Lastly, the higher-end options, featuring 256GB and 512GB onboard storage, are priced at CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 33,000), respectively. It will be available for purchase in Dawn Gold, Flying Azure, Obsidian Black, and Snow White colourways.

Both smartphones are scheduled to go on sale in China on April 2 at 10:08 am local time (7:38 am IST) via the Huawei China online store.

Huawei Enjoy 90 Series Specifications, Features

The new Huawei Enjoy 90 series models are dual SIM handsets that run on the company's latest HarmonyOS 6.0. The Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) LCD touchscreen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max features a 6.84-inch Full-HD+ (1,272x2,756 pixels) OLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. Both smartphones are powered by Huawei's in-house Kirin 8000 chipsets.

For optics, the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus are equipped with a single rear camera unit, featuring 50-megapixel cameras. The Pro Max model sports the RYYB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, while the Plus model ships with an f/1.8 aperture. Both phones support 10x digital zoom. Additionally, the Huawei Enjoy 90 series carries an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max packs an 8,500mAh battery, while the Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus is backed by a 6,620mAh battery. The two models feature support for 40W wired fast charging. Both support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C ports, BeiDou, Galileo, GPS, QZSS, and GLONASS for connectivity. The Huawei Enjoy 90 series phones also feature side-mounted fingerprint scanners for security. The Plus model measures 166.05x76.58x8.32mm and weighs 212g, while the Pro Max variant measures 163.3x78x7.98mm and weighs 232g.