Realme 16 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. Realme shared the first official teaser of the upcoming 5G phone on Monday. The teaser reveals the design and availability details of the upcoming Realme 16 5G. The handset was released in select global markets in January with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset and a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. The global variant has a 7,000mAh battery and a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K-rated build.

Realme 16 5G Design Teased Ahead of Launch in India

The Chinese tech brand announced that the launch of Realme 16 5G in India will take place soon. The exact launch date is still under wraps, but Realme has confirmed that it will go on sale via Flipkart. The teasers shared by the brand show the phone's design and camera samples.

Both Flipkart and Realme have published dedicated microsites on their websites to tease the arrival of the Realme 16 5G. It is claimed to be India's first 'Selfie Mirror Phone' as the handset has a selfie mirror integrated in the rear camera module that allows users to preview their shots in real time. It is teased to have a lightweight build, and the design appears to be inspired by the iPhone Air. The handset is shown in white shade with a horizontal camera bar with glass covering running across the back panel, resembling the design of the Google Pixel 10 series.

The Realme 16 5G was launched in Vietnam in January this year with a price tag of VND 11,490,000 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and the same amount of storage costs VND 12,490,000 (roughly Rs. 44,000). The global variant is available in Black Cloud and White Swan colour options.

The international version of Realme 16 5G sports a 6.57-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset under the hood and has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

The Realme 16 5G has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera, and it features a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and reverse charging. The phone has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.