Huawei has announced the launch date of the Huawei Enjoy 90 series in China. The lineup is confirmed to include the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus models. The brand has started teasing the design of the new Enjoy series handset online, and it is currently taking pre-orders for the phones. The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus are confirmed to be available in a 128GB storage option. They will run on Huawei's Kirin chipsets.

Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Enjoy 90 Plus Set to Debut Next Week

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus will be unveiled in China on March 23 at 2:30pm (4:30pm IST), according to a Weibo post by Huawei. Both phones are confirmed to ship with Kirin chips and HarmonyOS operating system. Teaser posts suggest that battery capacity will be the highlight of the upcoming devices.

The official images show the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max with a circular rear camera module, resembling the design of the company's recent flagships. It has a flat screen, and there is a centrally placed hole punch cutout on the display housing a selfie shooter. The edges are slightly curved, and the display has narrow bezels on all sides. It is teased to be available in the Flying Blue (translated from Chinese) colourway.

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus also boasts narrow display bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It has a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded edges. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel sensor. It is confirmed to be available in a Starry Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) shade.

Huawei has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus through Vmall in China. Both models are listed with a 128GB storage option.

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus are rumoured to come with 8,500mAh battery units. They are likely to feature a 6.84-inch QHD+ LTPS OLED display and 8GB of RAM. The brand is expected to use either the Kirin 8000 or the Kirin 8020 chipset in the upcoming phones.

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