Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Enjoy 90 Plus Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Kirin Processors

Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Enjoy 90 Plus Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Kirin Processors

Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2026 14:12 IST
Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Enjoy 90 Plus Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Kirin Processors

Photo Credit: Huawei

The official images show the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max with a circular rear camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus will launch next week
  • Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus boasts narrow display bezels
  • Huawei has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phones
Advertisement

Huawei has announced the launch date of the Huawei Enjoy 90 series in China. The lineup is confirmed to include the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus models. The brand has started teasing the design of the new Enjoy series handset online, and it is currently taking pre-orders for the phones. The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus are confirmed to be available in a 128GB storage option. They will run on Huawei's Kirin chipsets.

Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Enjoy 90 Plus Set to Debut Next Week

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus will be unveiled in China on March 23 at 2:30pm (4:30pm IST), according to a Weibo post by Huawei. Both phones are confirmed to ship with Kirin chips and HarmonyOS operating system. Teaser posts suggest that battery capacity will be the highlight of the upcoming devices.

The official images show the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max with a circular rear camera module, resembling the design of the company's recent flagships. It has a flat screen, and there is a centrally placed hole punch cutout on the display housing a selfie shooter. The edges are slightly curved, and the display has narrow bezels on all sides. It is teased to be available in the Flying Blue (translated from Chinese) colourway.

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus also boasts narrow display bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It has a square-shaped rear camera module with rounded edges. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel sensor. It is confirmed to be available in a Starry Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) shade.

Huawei has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus through Vmall in China. Both models are listed with a 128GB storage option.

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max and the Enjoy 90 Plus are rumoured to come with 8,500mAh battery units. They are likely to feature a 6.84-inch QHD+ LTPS OLED display and 8GB of RAM. The brand is expected to use either the Kirin 8000 or the Kirin 8020 chipset in the upcoming phones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max Specifications, Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus, Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instagram to Discontinue End-to-End Encryption for DMs on May 8: What It Means for You
iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Enjoy 90 Plus Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Kirin Processors
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 May Launch With Same Specifications as OnePlus Turbo 6
  2. Huawei Teases an Imminent Return to India With the Launch of This Tablet
  3. Here's When the Realme P4 Lite 5G Will Be Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Spied in Leaked Hands-on Videos
  5. WhatsApp Rolls Out Feature for Conversations With Non-WhatsApp Users
  6. Huawei Enjoy 90 Series Launch Date Announced; Pre-Reservations Begin
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased as New Model Surfaces Online
  8. Realme 16T 5G Bags BIS Certification, India Launch May Be Around the Corner
  9. iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  10. Instagram Will Disable End-to-End Encryption Soon: What It Means for You
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Reportedly Ditched Copilot Suggestions in Notifications to Reduce AI Bloat in Windows 11
  2. US SEC Drops Fraud Case Against BitClout Founder Nader Al-Naji
  3. Motorola Razr 70 Reportedly Appears on 3C Certification Website; Could Arrive With Minor Charging Upgrade
  4. iQOO Z11x 5G With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  5. Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max, Enjoy 90 Plus Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Kirin Processors
  6. Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot AI Assistant is Coming to Current-Generation Xbox Consoles in 2026: Report
  7. Bitcoin Holds Above $74,000 as Institutional Demand and Whale Activity Support Crypto Market
  8. OnePlus Nord 6 Series India Launch Teased; OnePlus Nord CE 6 Reportedly Visits BIS Database
  9. Bethesda Says It Will Share More on Starfield This Week, Suggesting PS5 Version Is Imminent
  10. Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold Tipped to Feature 7.6-Inch Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »