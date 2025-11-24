Technology News
Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Colour Options

Nubia Flip 2 was launched in Japan in January, and its successor could be right around the corner.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 18:50 IST
Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Colour Options

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Flip 3 might feature a larger display than the Nubia Flip 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nubia Flip 3 could feature a larger cover display
  • Nubia Fold might feature triple rear cameras
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Nubia Flip 3, which is expected to arrive as the successor to the Nubia Flip 2, could launch soon, and a design render of the phone has surfaced online. Moreover, the design of a new book-style foldable, dubbed the Nubia Fold, has also been leaked by a tipster. The purported Nubia Flip 3 appears with a larger cover display, with a nearly edge-to-edge design. It could be launched in at least two colourways. On the other hand, the Nubia Fold is shown in a single black colour option, and the horizontally folding phone might carry a triple rear camera unit.

Nubia Flip 3, Fold Design (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the purported renders of the Nubia Fold and Flip 3, revealing the design of the two foldable smartphones. The Nubia Flip 3 is shown with a dual rear camera unit and a larger, nearly edge-to-edge cover display. It appears in black and white colourways, hinting at the possible colour options. The vertically folding handset might also feature pogo pins on the back, which could be used to attach accessories.

It might feature a power button and volume control buttons on the right of the phone. On the other hand, the purported Nubia Fold appears in a black shade. The inner display of the handset appears to have minimal creases, too. On the rear panel, it could sport a rectangular camera model, housing triple camera lenses and an LED flash, along with the Nubia branding. Like the Nubia Flip 3, it could feature a power button and volume controls on the right side.

However, the company has yet to confirm the launch of the Nubia Flip 3 and Nubia Fold. More details about the foldable handsets, like the specifications, features, launch date, and pricing, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

As previously mentioned, the Nubia Flip 3 is expected to succeed the Nubia Flip 2, which was launched in January at a starting price of JPY 64,080 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. To recap, it sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ folding display and a 3-inch cover display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with a 4,300mAh battery. It carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Nubia Flip 2

Nubia Flip 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1188x2790 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Nubia Flip 3, Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 design, Nubia Fold design, Nubia Flip 2, Nubia
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Gemini 3-Powered Nano Banana Pro AI Model Integrated Into Adobe Photoshop, Firefly
Nubia Fold, Nubia Flip 3 Leaked Renders Reveal Design and Colour Options
Comment
