Nubia Flip 3, which is expected to arrive as the successor to the Nubia Flip 2, could launch soon, and a design render of the phone has surfaced online. Moreover, the design of a new book-style foldable, dubbed the Nubia Fold, has also been leaked by a tipster. The purported Nubia Flip 3 appears with a larger cover display, with a nearly edge-to-edge design. It could be launched in at least two colourways. On the other hand, the Nubia Fold is shown in a single black colour option, and the horizontally folding phone might carry a triple rear camera unit.

Nubia Flip 3, Fold Design (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the purported renders of the Nubia Fold and Flip 3, revealing the design of the two foldable smartphones. The Nubia Flip 3 is shown with a dual rear camera unit and a larger, nearly edge-to-edge cover display. It appears in black and white colourways, hinting at the possible colour options. The vertically folding handset might also feature pogo pins on the back, which could be used to attach accessories.

ZTE Nubia Flip 3...and Nubia Fold (!) pic.twitter.com/6pPflp3TZQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) November 24, 2025

It might feature a power button and volume control buttons on the right of the phone. On the other hand, the purported Nubia Fold appears in a black shade. The inner display of the handset appears to have minimal creases, too. On the rear panel, it could sport a rectangular camera model, housing triple camera lenses and an LED flash, along with the Nubia branding. Like the Nubia Flip 3, it could feature a power button and volume controls on the right side.

However, the company has yet to confirm the launch of the Nubia Flip 3 and Nubia Fold. More details about the foldable handsets, like the specifications, features, launch date, and pricing, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

As previously mentioned, the Nubia Flip 3 is expected to succeed the Nubia Flip 2, which was launched in January at a starting price of JPY 64,080 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. To recap, it sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ folding display and a 3-inch cover display. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, paired with a 4,300mAh battery. It carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.