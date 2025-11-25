Technology News
Oppo A6x Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; May Get Dimensity 6300 SoC and 6,500mAh Battery

The Oppo A6x is tipped to run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 November 2025 09:05 IST
Oppo A6x Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch; May Get Dimensity 6300 SoC and 6,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo A6x is expected to be launched as the successor to the Oppo A5x (pictured) in India

Highlights
  • The Oppo A6x may feature a 6.75-inch 120Hz HD+ LCD display
  • It is tipped to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging
  • A SIRIM listing suggests the Oppo A6x could launch in Asian markets soon
Oppo is rumoured to be developing new A-series smartphones, including the Oppo A6 4G and Oppo A6x. The specifications of the purported Oppo A6x have now been leaked by a tipster. It is said to sport a 6.75-inch 120Hz LCD screen. The handset could be powered by a Dimensity 6500 chipset and run on Android 15. The Oppo A6x is tipped to have a 13-megapixel dual rear camera system. The handset may measure 8.58mm in thickness and tip the scales at 212g.

Oppo A6x Specifications Leak

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's X post, the Oppo A6x will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it is rumoured to have a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and a secondary VGA sensor. It may have a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Powering the Oppo A6x is rumoured to be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which also powers the Oppo A5x. While its RAM and storage variants remain under wraps, the purported handset is tipped to run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15.

In terms of dimensions, the phone could measure 8.58mm in thickness and weigh about 212g. Oppo is expected to offer an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating on the Oppo A6x for durability. The handset may pack a 6,500mAh battery that supports wired fast charging at 45W.

The Oppo A6x is expected to be launched as the successor to the Oppo A5x in India. The handset was introduced in May this year at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It is offered in two colourways — Midnight Blue and Laser White. As per the company, the Oppo A5x 5G comes with a flagship-grade reinforced glass with 160 percent higher impact resistance compared to its predecessor.

The Oppo A6x, notably, was recently spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM database bearing model number CPH2819. This listing hints towards the handset's imminent debut in the Asian markets.

