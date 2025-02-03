Technology News
Samsung's Tri-Fold Phone Name Leaked Online, Tipped for January 2026 Launch

Samsung could follow the naming pattern of its Z Fold series for the upcoming tri-foldable.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design is currently the only tri-fold phone in the market

Highlights
  • Samsung teased its upcoming tri-folding phone last month
  • Samsung’s first tri-folding phone could feature a G-shaped folding design
  • Huawei was the first company to bring a tri-folding phone to the market
Huawei stunned smartphone enthusiasts last year by launching the world's first triple-screen foldable phone — Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. Samsung is all set to fight back against the competition by introducing its own tri-fold phone. The South Korean brand teased its first multi-fold phone during its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. Now, a new leak has surfaced online that hints at the possible name of the device. The Samsung Tri-fold phone is likely to come with a 10-inch display.

Tipster Yeux1122 on the South Korean blog Naver suggested that Samsung's multi-fold phone will be called the 'Galaxy G Fold', following the naming pattern of its Z Fold series. Citing industry sources and display analyst Ross Young the tipster states that the handset will be released in January next year.

Samsung's purported Galaxy G Fold is said to feature a 9.96-inch display, larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch screen. It is said to measure 6.54 inches when folded. The folding mechanism of Samsung's tri-fold phone is said to be different from the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. The upcoming handset is said to have a folding mechanism that lets the display fold inward from both sides.

The blog post mentions that the weight of the Galaxy G Fold will be about the same as "H", and this could be a reference to Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design. However, Samsung's tri-foldable handset is tipped to be slightly thicker. The Galaxy G Fold will reportedly use newly developed displays and protective films.

​During the recently concluded Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event, Jay Kim, Head of Products and Experiences Office at Samsung offered a brief glimpse at the company's long-rumoured tri-folding phone. The brand is expected to manufacture 3,00,000 units (or less) of the triple folding phone, which is said to come with a high price tag.

Nithya P Nair
