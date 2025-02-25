Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung's purported Galaxy G Fold smartphone could sport a 9.96-inch "double folding" inner display.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2025 17:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Abhijeet Mishra

Samsung showcased 'Flex S' and 'Flex G' foldable screens at CES 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung could launch its first tri-fold handset by July
  • The company's upcoming device could be called the Galaxy G Fold
  • Samsung's tri-fold handset could compete with the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which are expected to arrive in mid-July as the company's next generation of foldable phones. A new report from a South Korean publication suggests that Samsung is also developing a new 'Galaxy G Fold' smartphone that will arrive in a novel form factor that was previously teased by the company. This handset could compete with tri-fold smartphones like the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold Could Feature Separate External Display

Citing industry sources, ETNews reports (in Korean) that Samsung is working on a new "double-folding" foldable phone. Dubbed the 'Samsung Galaxy G Fold', this handset is said to be in development alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The company will reportedly acquire parts for the new handset in April, and it could be launched with the company's upcoming book-style and clamshell-style foldable phones.

Samsung won't be the first company to introduce a double-folding handset with an inner display that comprises three panels — the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition was launched last year as the first commercially available tri-fold smartphone. However, Samsung might not use the same S-style folding design for the rumoured handset.

Instead of designing a foldable display that bends in the shape of an S, like Huawei's smartphone, Samsung could adopt a G-style foldable design, according to the report. If this claim is accurate, then all the three panels comprising the 9.96-inch inner screen would be hidden when the device is folded.

As a result, the phone would require a separate outward facing screen, for the cover display. This is said to be the same outer screen that Samsung plans to use for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, measuring 6.49 inches. Samsung has already shown off tri-fold displays, but has yet to launch a commercial version based on these prototypes.

While the report suggests that Samsung is finally gearing up to launch a competitor to the Mate XT Ultimate Edition from Huawei, readers might want to temper their expectations. The company previously launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold SE in South Korea and China, and the upcoming Galaxy G Fold might also be available in limited regions. The report states that Samsung will only produce around 2 lakh units to gauge how consumers respond to the product before considering a wider release.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy G Fold, Samsung Tri Fold, Samsung Galaxy G Fold Specifications, Samsung, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OKX Admits to Unlicensed Operations, Agrees to $505 Million Settlement with US DoJ

