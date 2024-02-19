Xiaomi 14 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China soon, followed by a global reveal at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona later this month. The design and colour options of the handset alongside some key camera details have been confirmed by the company ahead of the unveiling. In China, the model will be revealed alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, whereas globally, it will be introduced alongside the global launch of the base Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models.

The company confirmed in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will launch in China on February 22 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). An event page for the same is also live on the Xiaomi China website. It is also confirmed to be unveiled at the MWC 2024 alongside the base and Pro Xiaomi 14 models on February 25.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed in a post on X that the phone will be available in Black and White colourways. The design revealed in the images shared by Jun shows a large, raised circular camera module on the faux-leather back panel to hold the four rear camera sensors.

#Xiaomi14Ultra Are you team black or team white? pic.twitter.com/ofdwUePUTC — Lei Jun (@leijun) February 18, 2024

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is confirmed to sport a 1-inch 50-megapixel LYT900 sensor with f/1.63 aperture and "a new Leica Summilux optical lens." It will also get two telephoto cameras with 50-megapixel IMX858 sensors - with focal lengths of 75mm and 120mm paired with apertures of f/1.8 and f/2.5, respectively. The fourth rear camera is tipped to be an ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Earlier leaks have claimed that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, much like the other two models of the Xiaomi 14 series, will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. It is likely to carry a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display and a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Previously, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was tipped to be priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,33,600) for its 16GB + 512GB option. The phone may also launch with configurations of 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 1TB.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.