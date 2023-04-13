Technology News

BTC Stands Undeterred at Over $30,000, Market Momentum Pulls Up Shib Among Most Altcoins

On Thursday, April 13, BTC reached the value of $30,059 (roughly Rs. 24.6 lakh) with a small daily profit of 0.36 percent.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 April 2023 11:09 IST
BTC Stands Undeterred at Over $30,000, Market Momentum Pulls Up Shib Among Most Altcoins

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Petre Barlea

The crypto market cap stands at $1.23 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,01,08,141 crore)

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu see gains
  • Bitcoin Cash recorded losses
  • Ripple, Tether see no profits

Bitcoin, despite the constant ups and downs in the financial market, has risen to exceed the price point of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.5 lakh). On Thursday, April 13, BTC reached the value of $30,059 (roughly Rs. 24.6 lakh) with a small daily profit of 0.36 percent. In the last 24 hours, the oldest cryptocurrency rose in price by $165 (roughly Rs. 13,520). After the back-to-back collapses of three banks in the US last month, the crypto market emerged as the beneficiary of the situation. Experts believe stakeholders still seek more clarity on regulations amidst widespread advocacy by industry leaders.

Ethereum rose by 2.19 percent on Thursday, as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. At the time of writing, the value of ETH stood at $1,908 (roughly Rs. 1.55 lakh). ETH value grew by $47 (roughly Rs. 3,850) after the blockchain completed its Shanghai upgrade on April 12.

“We don't see any selling pressure on ETH, which is up ~1 percent in the past 24 hours, as of around 8AM today. Around half an hour after the Shanghai upgrade was activated, around 285 withdrawals had been processed for about 5,413 ETH worth $10 million (roughly Rs. 82 crore). In high spirits, investors and blockchain developers have already begun mapping the next steps, ie., the Verge, Purge, and the Scourge,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360.

With the top two cryptocurrencies rallying with profits, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, and Polkadot joined majority altcoins on the green side of the price tracker.

Shiba Inu, that was not minting any profits these past days, also rose by over two percent in the last day. The memecoin rival Dogecoin also reeled-in gains in the bull market.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector grew by 1.11 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the crypto market cap stands at $1.23 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,01,08,141 crore).

“With the final upgrade of Ethereum to transition to PoS mechanism, the market seems to show an overall positive sentiment on the overall sentiment,” said Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX.

Notably, some cryptocurrencies with losses, did fail to defeat the market rally.

These include stablecoins like Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD alongside Wrapped Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Baby Dogecoin.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
India on Way to Become Global Leader in Mobile Devices, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Related Stories

BTC Stands Undeterred at Over $30,000, Market Momentum Pulls Up Shib Among Most Altcoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 7 Series Design, Specifications, Price Leaked: Details
  2. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  3. iPhone Maker Apple Accounts for Half of All Mobile Phone Exports From India
  4. Truecaller Just Launched This New Feature for iPhone Users
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G First Impressions: Making a Bold Statement
  6. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  7. Croma Summer Travel Essentials: Best Deals on Gadgets
  8. WhatsApp Companion Mode Rolling Out to All Android Beta Testers: Report
  9. BTC Still at Over $30,000, Market Momentum Pulls Up Shib, Most Altcoins
  10. Apple Now Makes Almost 7 Percent of All iPhone Models in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Now Makes Almost 7 Percent of All iPhone Models in India: Report
  2. Asus ROG Phone 7, ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Renders, Specifications, and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. BTC Stands Undeterred at Over $30,000, Market Momentum Pulls Up Shib Among Most Altcoins
  4. India on Way to Become Global Leader in Mobile Devices, Says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  5. BookMyShow, VROTT Studios Strike Partnership to Bring New Content in Native Indian Languages
  6. Mobile Phone Exports From India Cross $11 Billion; iPhone Maker Apple Clocks 50 Percent Share: ICEA
  7. Apple in Talks With Suppliers to Make MacBook Models in Thailand as Company Looks Beyond China: Report
  8. Twitter Tells Karnataka HC Its Petition Against MeitY's Content Takedown Orders Are Maintainable
  9. Truecaller Launches Live Caller ID for iPhone Users: All Details
  10. WhatsApp's Companion Mode Reportedly Rolling Out to All Android Beta Testers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.