Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ Tipped to Rival Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge With Slim Design; Hands-on Images Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8mm in thickness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 May 2025 12:25 IST


Photo Credit: X/ @UniverseIce

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ could pack triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ seems to be just as slim as the Galaxy S25 Edge
  • iPhone 17 Air could measure 5.5mm in thickness
  • Infinix unveiled the Hot 50 Pro+ last year with a 6.8mm profile
Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this month with a 5.8mm thin design. It appears that there's now an emergence of new slim phones in the Android world. A new leak indicates that Infinix's upcoming Hot 60 Pro+ will have a remarkably slim profile that rivals the Galaxy S25 Edge. It is said to launch with a thickness of less than 6mm. The leak also includes hands-on images of the phone. The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will debut as a successor to last year's Hot 50 Pro+.

Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ to have a Thickness of Less Than 6mm

Tipster Ice Cat (@UniverseIce) on X claimed that Infinix has started the mass production of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ with a thickness of 5.95mm. It is claimed to set a new record for the "thinnest curved screen phone" currently available.

The post includes alleged hands-on images of the unannounced Infinix Hot 60 Pro+, indicating a triple rear camera setup with slightly protruding lenses. To highlight just how slim the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is, the tipster has shared a side-by-side image of the device next to what appears to be a standard iPhone. When placed beside the iPhone model, the Hot 60 Pro+ looks much slimmer.

The rumoured 5.9 mm thickness of Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is nearly on par with Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures 5.8mm. If the latest leak turns out to be true, the Hot 60 Pro+ could set a new benchmark for ultra-thin curved display smartphones. Meanwhile, Apple is believed to launch its 5.5mm thin iPhone 17 Air in September. However, all these models could belong to different price brackets.

Infinix unveiled the Hot 50 Pro+ last year with a 6.8mm thin design. Specifications of the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ are likely to be an upgrade over the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+, which runs on a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC. The phone has a curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google I/O 2025 LIVE: Updates to Android 16, Gemini AI and Android XR Expected Today

