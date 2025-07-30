Infinix is all set to launch a new smartphone in the GT lineup in India. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the company will be launching the Infinix GT 30 in the country soon. We spotted the smartphone on the company's official India website, which confirmed the gaming smartphone launch. The listing confirms some of the features of the upcoming smartphone, though the brand has yet to reveal an exact launch date.

Infinix GT 30 India Launch Confirmed

The Infinix GT 30 was spotted on the company's official website by Gadgets 360. The website listing reveals that the model will be launched in India pretty soon. Moreover, the listing also reveals some key design elements of the smartphone along with the tag line, “The Game Starts with You”.

Coming to the design aesthetics, the smartphone will feature an LED light setup at the rear panel, which could be similar to the recently launched Infiinx GT 30 Pro. The image also reveals a camera module placed on the top-right corner of the rear panel. Moreover, one can also see that the device will feature a flat-frame design.

Interestingly, the company might launch fresh colour options with the Infinix GT 30. Recently, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also shared some pictures of the upcoming Infinix GT smartphone, which seems to be none other than the Infinix GT 30.

The images showed the green colour option, and we can clearly see an LED at the rear panel, which looks similar to the ones listed on the website. Hence, it is likely that the smartphone was none other than the Infinix GT 30.

That said, we could expect the upcoming Infinix GT 30 to feature some gaming-centric features, similar to what we have seen in the Infinix GT 30 Pro. However, other details about the smartphone are unknown at the moment.

The launch of the Infinix GT 30 shows the brand's commitment to building a gaming-centric portfolio in the mid-range segment. Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor recently told Gadgets360 that the company is investing heavily in gaming-centric smartphones to help develop an ecosystem for gamers in India. He explained that every new device will embed gaming features, and the brand will continue refining its XOS interface for cleaner, swifter performance.