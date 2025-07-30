Technology News
English Edition

[Exclusive] Infinix GT 30 India Launch Confirmed, Key Features Revealed

Gadgets 360 can confirm that Infinix is planning to launch the Infinix GT 30 smartphone in India pretty soon.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2025 12:15 IST
[Exclusive] Infinix GT 30 India Launch Confirmed, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 30 might come with gaming triggers, similar to what we have seen in Infinix GT 30 Pro

Highlights
  • Infinix is planning to launch a new gaming-centric smartphone soon
  • The Infinix GT 30 will come equipped with some interesting features
  • The handset will feature customisable LED lights on the rear panel
Advertisement

Infinix is all set to launch a new smartphone in the GT lineup in India. Gadgets 360 has learnt that the company will be launching the Infinix GT 30 in the country soon. We spotted the smartphone on the company's official India website, which confirmed the gaming smartphone launch. The listing confirms some of the features of the upcoming smartphone, though the brand has yet to reveal an exact launch date.

Infinix GT 30 India Launch Confirmed

The Infinix GT 30 was spotted on the company's official website by Gadgets 360. The website listing reveals that the model will be launched in India pretty soon. Moreover, the listing also reveals some key design elements of the smartphone along with the tag line, “The Game Starts with You”.

infinix website Infinix website

Coming to the design aesthetics, the smartphone will feature an LED light setup at the rear panel, which could be similar to the recently launched Infiinx GT 30 Pro. The image also reveals a camera module placed on the top-right corner of the rear panel. Moreover, one can also see that the device will feature a flat-frame design.

Interestingly, the company might launch fresh colour options with the Infinix GT 30. Recently, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore also shared some pictures of the upcoming Infinix GT smartphone, which seems to be none other than the Infinix GT 30.

The images showed the green colour option, and we can clearly see an LED at the rear panel, which looks similar to the ones listed on the website. Hence, it is likely that the smartphone was none other than the Infinix GT 30.

That said, we could expect the upcoming Infinix GT 30 to feature some gaming-centric features, similar to what we have seen in the Infinix GT 30 Pro. However, other details about the smartphone are unknown at the moment.

The launch of the Infinix GT 30 shows the brand's commitment to building a gaming-centric portfolio in the mid-range segment. Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor recently told Gadgets360 that the company is investing heavily in gaming-centric smartphones to help develop an ecosystem for gamers in India. He explained that every new device will embed gaming features, and the brand will continue refining its XOS interface for cleaner, swifter performance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix, Infinix GT 30, Infinix GT 30 5G, Infinix GT 30 5G India Launch
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
Apple Announces 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' Service in India for Tailored Buying Recommendations
YouTube Brings AI-Powered Age Estimation to Enable Features to Protect Teens

Related Stories

[Exclusive] Infinix GT 30 India Launch Confirmed, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  4. iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Tipped via Dummy Units
  5. Google Pixel 10 to Get Qi2 Magnets, Leaked 'Pixelsnap' Charging Puck Suggests
  6. Apple Releases iOS 18.6 Update for iPhone With EU-Specific Changes
  7. [Exclusive] Infinix GT 30 India Launch Confirmed, Key Details Revealed
  8. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Upcoming Smartphones in August 2025: Google Pixel 10, Vivo V60, and More
  10. Top Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G With 144Hz AMOLED Display Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  2. OpenAI Introduces Study Mode in ChatGPT, Designed to Help Students Learn
  3. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India With 6,720mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Sony LYTIA-600 Camera
  4. [Exclusive] Infinix GT 30 India Launch Confirmed, Key Features Revealed
  5. YouTube Brings AI-Powered Age Estimation to Enable Features to Protect Teens
  6. Apple Announces 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' Service in India for Tailored Buying Recommendations
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Firmware Suggests Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset
  8. Google Pixel 10 May Feature Inbuilt Qi2 Magnets, Leaked ‘Pixelsnap’ Charging Puck Suggests
  9. iPhone 17 Series Colour Options Tipped via Dummy Units; Pro Models to Get More Saturated Tones
  10. iOS 18.6 Update for iPhone With EU-Specific Changes, Bug Fixes Rolling Out to Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »