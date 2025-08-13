Infinix Hot 60i 5G is confirmed to debut in India this month. A dedicated microsite for the phone on an e-commerce platform in the country is now live, revealing the exact launch date and some details regarding its technical specifications. The tech firm recently revealed the chipset, rear design, and battery capacity of the Hot 60i 5G. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC. In June, the Infinix Hot 60i with 4G connectivity debuted in Bangladesh, which features a MediaTek Helio chip.

The upcoming Infinix Hot 60i 5G will launch in India on August 16, as per the dedicated microsite for the handset on Flipkart. Recently, the tech firm revealed that it will offer its upcoming phone in four colour options: Shadow Blue, Monsoon Green, Sleek Black, and Plum Red.

The Transsion-owned smartphone brand will be available in India via Flipkart and the company's official website. Its 4G counterpart was unveiled in Bangladesh in June. It debuted for an introductory price of BDT 13,999 (about Rs. 10,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In India, the Infinix Hot 60i 5G is expected to launch with a similar or a higher price tag than the Infinix Hot 60i.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Hot 60i 5G will run on Android 15-based XOS 15. It will sport a 6.75-inch display with HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with a 6,000mAh battery, which the company claims is a first for its price segment. The company claims that the phone's battery will offer 128 hours of music playback.

For optics, the handset will feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with dual-LED flash lights. The Infinix Hot 60i 5G's camera will also come with HDR and panorama modes. The rear panel will feature a rectangular camera island, and the rear panel will come in a matte finish.

The Infinix Hot 60i will also have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The company also revealed that the phone will come with walkie-talkie connectivity via Bluetooth. It also has the One-Tap Infinix AI feature for performing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tasks.

