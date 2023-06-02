Technology News
Infinix Note 30 5G With JBL Stereo Speakers, 108-Megapixel Camera to Debut in India in June: All Details

The Infinix Note 30 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 June 2023 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30 5G is offered in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black and Sunset Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 30 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ IPS LTPS display
  • The phone runs Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support

Infinix Note 30 5G is confirmed to launch in India in mid-June, but the company has not yet shared the exact date. The smartphone was released last month globally alongside the Infinix Note 30, and Infinix Note 30 Pro. The Note 30 5G model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Infinix India announced on Thursday that the Indian variant of the Note 30 5G will come equipped with JBL stereo speakers and a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor. The company, however, has not yet revealed the price and storage details of the smartphone's Indian variant.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications, features

The Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS LCD display, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 580 nits of peak brightness. It runs stock Android 13 out-of-the-box and supports dual nano-SIM. 

Infinix's Note 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU. It is offered in variations of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset allows virtual RAM expansion of up to an additional 8GB. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB using an external microSD card, for which, the smartphone is equipped with a dedicated slot.

Coming to the cameras, the triple rear camera unit of the Infinix Note 30 5G includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The 16-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

Packing a 5,000mAh battery, the Infinix Note 30 5G supports 45W wired fast charging that is claimed to charge the handset from zero to 75 percent in 30 minutes. It comes equipped with dual JBL speakers and Hi-Res audio certification. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.55mm audio jack and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Infinix Note 30 5G is offered in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold colour options, the last of which come with a lychee-like leatherback finish. The handset weighs 204.7 grams and measures 168.51mm x 76.51mm x 8.45mm in size.

Infinix Note 30 5G

Infinix Note 30 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Infinix Note 30

Infinix Note 30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Infinix Note 30 Pro

Infinix Note 30 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
Further reading: Infinix Note 30 5G, Infinix Note 30 5G Specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
