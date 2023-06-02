Infinix Note 30 5G is confirmed to launch in India in mid-June, but the company has not yet shared the exact date. The smartphone was released last month globally alongside the Infinix Note 30, and Infinix Note 30 Pro. The Note 30 5G model is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Infinix India announced on Thursday that the Indian variant of the Note 30 5G will come equipped with JBL stereo speakers and a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor. The company, however, has not yet revealed the price and storage details of the smartphone's Indian variant.

Infinix Note 30 5G specifications, features

The Infinix Note 30 5G comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) IPS LTPS LCD display, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 580 nits of peak brightness. It runs stock Android 13 out-of-the-box and supports dual nano-SIM.

Infinix's Note 30 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with Mali-G57 GPU. It is offered in variations of 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset allows virtual RAM expansion of up to an additional 8GB. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB using an external microSD card, for which, the smartphone is equipped with a dedicated slot.

Coming to the cameras, the triple rear camera unit of the Infinix Note 30 5G includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and an AI sensor placed on a slightly raised rectangular camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The 16-megapixel selfie camera is housed in a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

Packing a 5,000mAh battery, the Infinix Note 30 5G supports 45W wired fast charging that is claimed to charge the handset from zero to 75 percent in 30 minutes. It comes equipped with dual JBL speakers and Hi-Res audio certification. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, a USB Type-C charging port, a 3.55mm audio jack and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Infinix Note 30 5G is offered in Interstellar Blue, Magic Black, and Sunset Gold colour options, the last of which come with a lychee-like leatherback finish. The handset weighs 204.7 grams and measures 168.51mm x 76.51mm x 8.45mm in size.

